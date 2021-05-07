BYH promises made, promises kept. Where can we see the 1400-mile wall, the new and superior health care plan, and the wonderfully prosperous coal mining areas?
BYH to the states that put in restrictions for dancing close to each other at weddings but will let people riot or have 500 people attend a funeral if it advances their cause.
BYH to the Farmville man who recently pedaled a bicycle 1,200 miles to stimulate the connections of our greenways into a network stretching between Maine and Florida. You’re my hero for showing us how to rebuild our world in a more sustainable and equitable way! Greenville and Pitt are better because of you and your work!
Bless his heart, a wise man once told his wife ... nothing. Because he was a wise man.
Libertarian: One who believes that oppression is best left to the private sector. Bless their hearts.
If we accept all those 22,000 applicants for the ECU freshman class, I think we can wipe out our athletic deficit and become a big shot in the AAC Conference. The alumni have learned that if you want to run with the college football big dogs you must make the students pay high athletic fees. It is no bother because most students and parents do not even realize it. What a wonderful world!
BYH, it’s kind of funny how being old doesn’t seem so old now that I’m old.
Seems to me that these criminals who get shot by the police get a pass from the liberals for their life of crime. I’m thinking that if the liberals can use you to further their agenda then they will wash you free of sin. Even though the don’t even believe in sin they will still cleanse you for promotional purposes. Like airbrushing out a mole on your nose. I have sinned! Not really.
Bless our hearts. I don’t think anyone really cares what Joe Biden says. We are concerned about what he does. So far it doesn’t look good.
Bless this country’s heart. The labor shortage can be easily solved. Stop the free money and everyone will go back to work. End of problem.
BYH baseball fans. I didn’t think I needed to state the obvious but that little bit of pathway at Elm Street Park is used regularly by young families headed to the playground. I’m certain my hard head could survive a fastball much better than an infant or toddler. Y’all have the nets, why not used them? Please join me for a walk. I’m easy to spot. I’m the one wearing the helmet.
I would like to give a bless your heart shoutout to Mr. Kirk, owner of the business. If you need any type of work done, he will do what he says he will do and when he says he will. Refreshing in this day and time.
