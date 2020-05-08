I wish people would stop sending BYHs making fun of the COVID-19. This is a very serious situation and should not be subject to jokes. Maybe the paper needs to stop putting them in.
You gotta laugh to keep from crying, right?
BYH Reopen NC and your leader Ashley Smith. What little credibility you had was lost with Ashley’s boycott of Costco and Whole Foods because they require customers wear masks. Did you ever consider that they may be trying to protect their customers and employees? BYH, this is not about reopening business, it’s about doing what you want with little regard for others.
BYH to those who think scientists just develop models to keep them from making money or getting re-elected. A double BYH to those who are influenced by such people.
I think the federal government should use that defense production act to take over toilet paper factories. Then they should force them to make only two-ply. BYH if you could only find one-ply. Terrible product!
Bless my heart, I was going to start a procrastination support group here in Greenville, but I think I’ll wait until after the pandemic is over.
BMH, I can’t understand why folks would want to do their banking with a bank that fabricated tens of thousands of customer accounts in order to bilk those same customers of their money. Maybe they like the people in their local branch but the profits are going to the jerks higher upstream.
Bless your hearts, White House press corps. Last week: “Mr. President, how does it feel to be responsible for more American deaths than we had in Vietnam?”
BYH, this has been a weird year, man.
Bless my heart, I was recently contacted by the Pulitzer committee about my bless your hearts. Seems they want to give me some sort of prize. I had to turn them down, my work is in the service of the Lord, and you cannot serve God and mammon. Plus, pride goeth before the fall, and all is vanity.
Fake, computer-generated Kentucky Derby races. Broadcasts of NASCAR virtual video game races. Rebroadcasts of so called “classic” sporting events from years past. Really? Is anybody watching this mess? BYH if you are. And please take this opportunity to get a life!
Bless the hard-working honey bees. You are barely hanging on despite parasites and pesticides and then huge, bizarre “murder hornets” arrive on our shores to decapitate and eat you.
Bless your heart to the person comparing New York to Nazi Germany. If someone is reported for not social distancing, are they going to arrest that person’s entire family and gas them? No? Then maybe you need to rethink your analogy.
