Hey, remember when I was asking where to find the best chicken and pastry in Greenville? I found it. GK Cafe on 10th Street across from the Food Lion. They serve it on Tuesdays, but every day is a different set of choices for a delicious dinner. You could eat there every day all week and not have the same thing. Why cook? Bless their hearts. Check them out!
How was the portion size?
BYH, don't listen to the right-wing talking heads, as well as moderates and some liberals, who predict and cite polls to prove their point that this November portends to be a wave election for the Republicans. It's an age-old tactic to suppress the will of the opposition to vote. When liberals cite polls that benefit them, the wingers say, "How did polls work out for Hillary?" Now all of a sudden, polls are golden. Vote blue!
Bless their hearts, it would be fitting karma if every woman of childbearing age who either voted for any Republicans or didn't vote at all accidentally became pregnant at the absolute most inconvenient time of their life and was forced to carry the zygote to term. Democracy isn't a spectator sport, elections have consequences. Keep voting for Republicans, they don't find the word "privacy" in the Constitution, you have no right to that.
BYH to the Ukrainian people. I feel for you, and wish things were different for you. What I'm going to say sounds bad, but this is going to happen anyway. Russia, please go ahead and finish the job quickly. Take over Ukraine so lives can be saved. Russia, finish the conquest so that the world can get back to its normal self. America is going broke, and a global war is close at hand. Thanks.
So, now the Supreme Court, already tinged with a question about its legitimacy in the minds of many Americans, is thinking of proclaiming the moment human life begins?
Could someone explain to me why a man gets to say what a woman can do with her body?
BTH of those suffering under the Biden economy with inflation. Their fix to it is making you pay a lot more in interest rates so that you will not be able to afford anything else. Remind me again how the Democrats are for the middle class.
BYHs. Tell me, why are you so caught up in killing babies? Tell me, how can abortion be about women's health if you think men can have babies, too? How can abortion be about women's rights, if it kills babies and half the babies are going to be women? Where's the logic?
BYH. Republicans aren't pro-life, they are pro-fetus, because once they are born they are on their own, because Republican policies don't provide for adequate health care, child care or education. Every Republican that is pro-life should put themselves up to be an adoption family or their moral pose rings hollow and they are hypocrites.
BHH. I guess since the mayor has some competition now we should start seeing some of those Greenville Jobs Now ads. Not sure what it stands for as we only see these ads at election time when their personal representatives have competition. Or maybe they just wanted Calvin gone.
