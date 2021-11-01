BYH. Here's another interpretation of the PCS COVID Dashboard to consider. Requiring masks is helping PCS keep their COVID transmission numbers low. Twenty-three cases for over 26K people is evidence that masks do help and to remove that requirement at this point would be irresponsible. Hopefully soon though!
Bless his heart and a huge thank you to the older guy on a bike who rewarded my kids with special two dollar bills just because they were wearing helmets, having fun and following the rules of the road. People like you make my day and put smiles on the faces of kids. Keep up the good work in encouraging people to ride.
BYH to the person wondering why the mask mandate continues in schools with so few cases. Apparently the masks are working so let's keep the mandate and with masking inside and in crowds so we can get past this.
Here is why you wear a mask. First look at Portugal, wide open, belief in vaccines, and still with masks and death rate extremely low. Second, if you don't wear a mask, you may get COVID asymptomatic, spread it, and breed variants. Learn the science, wear a mask, and stop being selfish.
Bless your hearts to the "Anti Racist Committee" at Winterville Charter School. In reality, by the nature of your work you should be called the "Racist Committee of Color." You are doing no more to end racism than a white hate group. You are, however, the darlings of the progressive media. (This will cause the editorial group at the DR to have a mild coronary and never seen again.)
Speaking the for the DR's editorial "group," you have no idea what you are talking about.
Thank you to the Local Oak Brewery for supporting healthy and fun living in Winterville. I love that you're one of the few businesses in town to have a bike rack. That encourages more of us to ride and enjoy your place. I also love the design of the new bike shirts. Keep it up. Y'all are my family's fav.
BYH to the DR for saying that the police are closing streets for Halloween. That's not accurate. They are opening the public spaces, AKA streets, for people instead of cars. The streets belong to we the people not to car owners!
BYH to the writer who blasted leftists "who think their way of life rules." Leftists don't think that. More likely, they think that in a democratic society there is room for differing viewpoints. As far as the teachings of Jesus Christ, he never condemned homosexuals. His teachings were primarily about loving God and neighbor.
To "why must Ayden have a "Main Street?" I agree, what a waste of time, energy and money. The planning board is there to advise the commissioners, yet they want to override the planning board recommendations. Why have a planning board? Just go ahead waste our money spending on things that should have never come to the board.
BYH to Pitt County and Greenville's incompetent criminals. I see your mug shots in the Daily Reflector on a regular basis. Since it is unlikely that you will get an education and get a good job, at least follow my advice. Please plan the job in advance rather than these spur of the moment robberies, break-ins, etc.
BYH for those breaking the supply chain for the rest of us. Your privileged hoarding limits the toilet paper, batteries, meat, spices and other items for the market. Stop thinking about your own clean butt first and save some for the rest of us to wipe.
