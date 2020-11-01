BYH poll workers at the Willis Building. What a pleasant and helpful group of people. Your kindness in providing information on voter registration and voting protocols was greatly appreciated. Thanks for all you do.
Bless all our hearts: We are addicted to fossil fuels. When they make an F-150 or big SUVs electric and get more than 25 mpg we can stop using gas. Until then leave our oil alone.
BYH to the dog owner(s) who allow their dog to poop on the Winterville tennis courts. It appears that you chain your pet to the fence while you play tennis since that’s where we always find remnants of your dog. Have some courtesy for the rest of us — clean up after your dog!
BYH ECU faculty. You have been so very fortunate during these mandatory shutdowns. You’ve received your salary, you’ve received your insurance, you’ve received your benefits. Nothing has changed except students were sent home. Your school is going broke and you are part of the problem. It’s past time for massive layoffs of overpaid professors, and the ones not being laid off should take a 30 percent pay cut. Have a taste of the real world.
Bless our hearts. A new justice was appointed to the Supreme Court last week. The sun came up, the world didn’t end, the Clintons, Obamas and Clooneys have not fled the country. The media continues its endless tirade against Trump and the politicians keep telling lies for the gullible. Life goes on.
Wearing a mask is living in fear but wearing a gun is not? BYHs.
The only candidate who shows you any love at all is if your spouse is running for office. If you win they might even stay with you, even though they know the real you. Politics is like ECU football. Blame it on Compher.
Bless my heart! After reading two entries in BYH on the 1619 Project, my curiosity was peaked, since the writers were so passionate. I had never even heard it before! Of course, I Googled, and now I know what all the fuss is about. Some are threatened when elements of the truth threaten their perceived superiority. Research who writes school textbooks and that’s why the 1619 Project is needed.
A no BYH to the ECU employees who get furloughed when that is the only income they have coming in. But ECU keeps the employees who have retired from another job already and have an extra steady income coming in.
Thanks to my church for not sending any cards to my mom to cheer her up. She is suffering from cancer and was a founding member. And you wonder why I don’t go anymore? We have to keep her home, calm and comfortable. Some friendly faces from church would help.
