BYH to the Carolina Panthers. Please, and I mean please, cut Sam Darnold. He wasn’t a good college quarterback and a third string at best Arena league player. Daily Reflector, please send this to Charlotte.
Now that broke NCDOT is going to get billions of federal dollars from our taxes, I sure hope they start making the roads and bridges in our area with bike lanes and sidewalks. I am so tired of so many more people walking and biking everywhere. Sharing the same lane with them just slows my truck down. Give them them own space so everyone can go faster.
BYH to the Greenville City Council. When will you do something about how dirty our city has become? Trash in our street gutters and bits of paper, plastic cups and bags blowing all over our town.
OK, here’s an idea! In this time of hyper inflation and increasing taxes, let’s spend $100 trillion on climate change. We’ll tax the rich, you know the people with more that $600 in the bank at one time during the year.
BYH to all of the Space Force vets. Y’all get left off of so many monuments and recognitions but we know you, Major Tom. Put your hemet on and be a part of Thursday’s celebrations.
A big BYH to Aaron Rodgers. The media wants to cancel you because you got COVID and didn’t tell them you weren’t vaccinated. So much for HIPAA! They want you fired and thrown off a cliff because they say you lied to them. It’s OK when they lie to us, but don’t lie to them. Don’t worry though, you won’t be fired. Green Bay wins because of you. I’m now a big fan.
BYH to the folks celebrating the ECU victory last Saturday by pushing over the postal drop box across from the campus on 10th Street. Do the boneheads who did this really believe that vandalism is an appropriate manner of celebrating?
BYH MetroNet and Greenville city for tearing up my lawn, cutting off my water and sprinkler system and working in the rain in the muddy front lawn. Wonder who will be back to repair the damage done?
A big thank you to Gwendy’s Goodies in Ayden for the warm drinks and very warm reception for all of the cyclists who braved the cold windy weather to ride in from the little Washington town this weekend. You have love in every bite and every cup! Because of people like you, we’ll be back to ride in Pitt County some more.
BYH, as cold weather sets in, cats and other animals are attracted to the warmth of your car’s engine. Please always check before starting your vehicle. My girlfriend found one of her cats that way. If she had started the car, that kitten would have been chewed up by the fan belt.