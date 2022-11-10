Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, it’s OK to believe what you believe. It’s not OK, however, to insist that everyone else believes the same as you.

Greenville and Vidant just hosted an amazing conference designed to help us all stay alive on the roads. BTHs of local law enforcement officers for being too busy or apathetic to show up and learn more about prevention strategies. One officer and one sheriff spoke briefly but chose not to stay and learn anything new to reduce the death rate and injuries on our shared roadways.