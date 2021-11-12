BYH, every disaster movie starts with ignoring a scientist.
BYH to person who continues to write in about the current mayor and city council being owned by the developers. I cannot say that I am crazy about developers myself but they are responsible for building that helps grow our city that increases our tax base. I am retired now and I have watched developers come and go in Greenville. I would rather see them come and stay than go.
Want to say thank you again to the nice lady behind me at the Food Lion on Red Banks Road who paid for my groceries. Blessings to you.
What a great country we live in. The government wants to make illegal immigrants millionaires but won’t take care of disabled veterans and their families.
BOH to the infrastructure deal that will help Americans address long-overdue infrastructure needs. Lots of politicians and presidents promised to get this done but only President Biden delivered. Promise made, promise kept!
BYH to the huge number of litterbugs who create such an eyesore for Greenville. People who litter have no respect for others or anything and are examples of the laziness that pervades our society. Can’t imagine what their homes look like. Give a hoot, don’t pollute!
BOH. Sometimes social media gets it right! Freedumb: The belief that your personal freedom outweighs others’ personal safety.
BYH to the caregivers. November is National Family Caregiver Month so please take time to thank a caregiver or do something to kind for caregivers. This is hard, often unrecognized work but so, so important.
BYH people on Clubview Drive in Farmville. Don’t you think your neighbors get sick and tired of hearing your dogs barking all day? Here’s a hint: heck yes!
BYH to drivers who have to try and look through/around very overgrown trees and shrubs for other moving vehicles in a local supercenter parking lot. Accidents are just waiting to happen there. C’mon, shopping center owners! Get those trimmed!
Thank you to the Pitt County bus drivers who are not striking for better pay or work conditions like those in Wake and Johnston counties. We appreciate you and your work — just not enough to pay you well for it.
BYH, do you remember, before the internet, that it was the thought that collective stupidity was lack of access to information? Well, it wasn’t that.
BYH, do you know what doesn’t get stuck on cargo ships down at the docks? Products made in America.
BYH, it’s easy to make everything a conspiracy when you don’t know how anything works.
BYH, another name for “Critical Race Theory” is “Actual American History.”
