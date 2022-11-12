The person who says something is impossible should not interrupt the person who is doing it. BYH.
BYH. Lawmakers need to make a new law setting the maximum age to run for office so that officials can’t be older than 65 at the end of their term.
I thought widening Evans was dead, but now it seems to be back on by the look of the new survey stakes. Seems South Hall will lose their brick wall and Paramore will lose their sound-deadening screening privacy bushes.
Food for thought. After “serving” the public for their entire careers, the Clintons, Obamas and Bidens are all multi-millionaires. Please explain to me how they amassed all their wealth on public service pay. I worked for over 40 years in the private sector, saved what I could, then retired. I live a comfortable life but have not reached the million mark. What did I do wrong? Maybe politicians have better “high yield” accounts.
Bless the hearts of both political parties. Can you find candidates for public office who are not eligible for the rest home? Mandatory retirement at 65 should be in place for elected officials. Time for term limits.
Bless your hearts, nonvoters. Glad you feel good about the way things are. May you enjoy the tribulations heading your way. Keep your mouth shut about politics. You had your chance.
BYH to the people who opposed Compute North and spent countless hours trying to find information that would fit their narrative as opposed to listening to the truth.
Bless my heart. I am a political conservative. I do not support Trump or his political agenda. At the same time, I believe that Biden is a joke and that the Democrat’s far left, progressive agenda is outrageous. I would like to see both Trump and Biden gone from the political scene and have elected officials who do things for the good of our country. Find candidates a bit younger and less extreme.
Bless our hearts, I gotta tell you I received a $100 ticket for running the red light at 14th and Charles about three years ago. It cured me of running red lights.
BYH to Lauren Baker, Channel 7 anchor. Every day you have a new outfit to match your sparkling personality. You start my day with a smile. Thanks!
BYH to the traffic complainers. Greenville is a city with 100,000 people, not counting the populations of Winterville and Ayden, etc. All these people who are of driving age travel our streets daily. If you can’t handle the city traffic, then maybe Wilson or Rocky Mount or New Bern might be a little more suited to your pace of life.
Bless my heart, I try to be a cool person in a cold world.
