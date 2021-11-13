BYH to the contributor applauding bike racks at Publix. I know a lot of seasoned bike riders who would never go to a supermarket on a bike, much less ride on Greenville Boulevard or Arlington Boulevard any time of the day and I bet you don’t. So please give it a rest.
BYH to all of the squat truckers still out there driving around. Nineteen days and your dangerous contraptions will be banned from the road. Wreckers and the po-po are getting the impound yards ready.
One way to fight the high cost of red meat is to show up at the meat counter just as soon as they open. Sometimes they will mark meat down as it is nearing the “sell-by date.” It may mean that your chicken soup needs to be made with flank steak but it is protein of a sort. Just don’t tell the family that the meat was about to “go off.”
BYH, the Mayflower was a caravan.
BYH, we were misled. We are not going to die before we are old, and we absolutely will get fooled again.
BYH for rising gas prices, food, prices and empty shelves, oh an especially to all those who voted for this incompetent President Biden! Are you feeling any remorse yet? We didn’t have these problems when President Trump was in office; he knew how to run this country unlike this present administration! Simply unbelievable!
BYH to N.C. lawmakers and governor who can’t do their job and pass a budget! Maybe if there were consequences for not doing their job in a timely manner I’ll bet we’d have a budget passed! Withhold their paychecks until they do their job!
BYH Greenville for yet another Veteran’s Day that continues to deny vets access to the JOY Center for disabled vets. Simple curb ramps on Albemarle Road would permit wheelchair-using vets access. Mandated by civil rights laws for decades, Greenville still ignores the needs of these vets and these rights. They fought for our rights and freedoms just to have local leaders deny them theirs.
BYH. Two shootings, one fatal, and a sexual assault at a fraternity. Mayor Connelly and council member Bell think the answer is more bars and drinking downtown.
BYH, do you realize how far you’ve traveled through relative space just since you began reading this sentence?
BYH, in our binary political system we have the Democrats and the Republicans. The Ds and the Rs. In a car, when you put it in D, you put it in drive. When you put it in r you go in reverse. If the Republicans ever got in power again, they would put us in reverse back to the Trump years. Don’t let that happen.
BYH, I sometimes wonder what happened to the people who asked me for directions.
