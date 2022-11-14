Thank you Sam Alito. Your attempt to take away women's rights was exactly the wake-up call we needed. Anyone else tired of Orange boy? Bless his heart.
Bless our heart, our government is bold enough to force you to have a baby, but so weak it cannot guarantee it will make it to recess alive.
Good job, North Carolina. You voted for the party that telegraphed they would shut down the government in order to strongarm cuts in Medicare. Bless your heart.
Isn't it telling that Greenville holds a meeting about transportation plans of the future but completely eliminates anyone who takes a bus, shuttle, walks, uses a wheelchair or scooter, or rides a bike? They hold public input meetings at places and times where it is deadly to attend unless you have a personal car or truck. Hmmmm whatever happen to equity and inclusion and fair access? Bless their gas-guzzling hearts!
BMH, when I discuss things like Herschel Walker's hypocritical stance on abortion versus his record of pressuring women he impregnated into having an abortion, or Trump's craven record toward women, like walking in restricted areas backstage at teenage pageants to see the naked girls, or sleeping with porn stars while his wife was home pregnant (et al ad nauseam), evangelicals speak of redemption, yet never mentioned that word in terms of Clinton's indiscretions. Hypocrites.
Bless your heart to our new presidential candidate for 2024 John Fetterman, can't wait.
BYH, going forward, candidates with the Trump stank on them will be tainted and find it harder and harder to win. And Trump supporters just look more and more stupid. Please, Donald, please run again!
All year when I heard someone predict a red wave, I would contradict them. But all previous mid-term elections have sitting presidents lose 40-60 seats, they'd say. No president before had Trump running around making them all look bad. Or a Supreme Court that erased all women's bodily autonomy. So you red wave people show how little you know. I told you so, bless your heart. Look for a blue wave next time.
Huge donations to candidates from corporations, PACs, and high-wealth people are unfair. Attack ads are poisoning our elections. It's why many of our local and state folks lost their election (or are close and waiting for final ballots). We need to legally stop these PACS regardless of party. They claim to care about citizens, but if you did why not give that money to help them? You are hypocrites IMHO
How refreshing it was to have at least one political candidate run ads on what he had done and was planning to do. Thank you Brian Farkas for not bashing your opponent with negative ads like he did to you! When will people become kind and civil again? SMH.
BYH Democrats. I saw several comments about the Republicans running negative campaign ads. Democrats ran nothing but character assassination ads during the entire campaign. Most Democrats appear to live in La La land, unaware of reality.