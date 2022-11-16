Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to aggravation. I once thought that Suddenlink was aggravating. That was before it was switched to Optimum. Both Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful pixelate so often that I can neither see nor hear what is taking place. How will I know who is going to town with who?

Bless your heart, Speedway. How dare you be so understaffed that there is only one employee in the store and the handicapped person who pushes the help button at the gas pump has to wait for that one employee to come out and pump gas. If you can’t provide good customer service, at least take the help option off the gas pumps.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.