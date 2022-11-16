BYH to aggravation. I once thought that Suddenlink was aggravating. That was before it was switched to Optimum. Both Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful pixelate so often that I can neither see nor hear what is taking place. How will I know who is going to town with who?
Bless your heart, Speedway. How dare you be so understaffed that there is only one employee in the store and the handicapped person who pushes the help button at the gas pump has to wait for that one employee to come out and pump gas. If you can’t provide good customer service, at least take the help option off the gas pumps.
One way former presidents become rich (or richer) from their office is by making speeches. For example, Ronald Reagan was paid a million dollars for speaking in Japan right after he left office.
Go Joe, and take Donald with you. It’s time to clear the country of Joe who is brain dead and Donald who is an arrogant egomaniac.
Bless the heart of the breeze that swept across the electorate containing seeds of decency that at least preliminarily appear to have infiltrated the lungs of the political establishment (PEs). Hopefully those seeds will germinate and migrate to the hearts and minds of the PEs and produce outwardly a mighty oak that will bear the fruit of civility among the Red and Blue.
Bless the heart of gale force winds that recently blew into Kherson from the west and swept away the smell of Putin. While the arc of the universe sways back and forth between good and bad, what makes it bend toward good is when good people take action to counteract the evils of bad men.
BYH to Greenville. We have the smartest and best looking citizens in the state! No brag, just fact!
To the Bless Your Heart writer who wants an explanation about how the Clintons, Obamas and Bidens amassed all their wealth on public service pay: They didn’t! A quick Google search and numerous articles will explain that, among them, their wealth was amassed from presidential salaries, pensions, real estate, family inheritance, book and Netflix deals and speeches (leveraging their fame) as is the case with most presidents and former presidents of both political parties.
Bless your heart to Royal Farm for building up the land at 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard with truckloads of dirt and sand. Where will all the water go now? The streets already flooded there in a heavy rain. Let’s see if it gets worse. Hope your chicken is worth it.
BYH to Orion’s Belt, a big waist of space. I’ll show myself out.
BYH, Herschel, if you can carry a toy badge, you can carry a condom.