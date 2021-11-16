Madison Cawthorn brings a knife to a school board meeting on school property and gets a slap on the wrist. An Ayden-Grifton student brings a knife to school and gets arrested. Double standard! The adult (?) should know better.
BOH, Thanksgiving is near, we should all be thankful. Have a safe and vaccinated Thanksgiving Day!
BYH to those who have served in the N.C. Army National Guard or are now serving. This Veterans Day, I felt alone. I felt out of place. When celebrations were going on, I was not invited. I served eight years proudly. Only 20 years count as being a veteran. I feel my service did not count. I wore the uniform and served as called. I have the right to be a veteran.
No bless your heart to the squat trucks, but have you seen the blue Jeep? I know it sits four feet off the ground. How in the world does he get in it? If it runs over a small car, someone will get hurt or die. Is it worth it?
A big thanks to everyone that made the Field of Honor Flags at the Town Common!
BYH, anyone who says their wedding day was the happiest time of their life clearly never had two candy bars drop at once unintentionally in a vending machine.
BYH, steal a man’s wallet and he will be poor for a week. Teach a man music and show him how to buy instruments and he will be poor his entire life.
Bless our hearts. I heard that Joe called our veterans the spine of America. You bet they have a spine. Not sure about him.
On Jan. 6, Trump was OK with “Hang Mike Pence.” Let that sink in. The former president would let the mob hang Mike Pence. Fool me once ...
Do you know anyone who does not complain all the time? Could you recommend me as a friend? I never complain and have accepted the stern realities of life. I just get on with life as best as I can.
Bless your heart to the Biden administration. Is there any problem that you are not working on? I would be happy to see a push on the rampant inflation and supply chain issues. I see no push for job creation since there are currently at least three available for anyone who wants one. Maybe you need to focus on making people want to work.
BYH, Republicans are not afraid of critical race theory, they don’t even know what it is. They are, however, afraid of theories critical of racists. They know who they are.
BMH, I’ve got to ask. A white guy, in self-defense, shoots three other white guys, killing two, and CNN and the mainstream media say he is a racist. Please explain. Right, you can’t because everything in not racism.
Bless my heart, not to brag, but I went into another room and actually remembered why I went there.