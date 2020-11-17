BYH to our small businesses in eastern North Carolina. The pandemic has hit small retailers hard. Please consider keeping your dollars in the community and buy local this holiday season. We all benefit when we help our neighbors.
Is there an ordinance in Greenville limiting the number of dogs allowed per household in a residential neighborhood? There are folks in my development who have as many as six dogs running around barking and howling in their own yards at all hours.
Bless your heart to dog lovers. I too am a dog lover, but I take care of my dog, including walking and picking up his feces from other people’s yards. Please respect your community and do the same when walking your pet.
Thank you to Fresh Market, Country Mart and Pirate’s Cove Car Wash for being so kind to our teachers and staff at Stokes School. In this difficult time, your kindness has been a blessing.
It is hard to believe that intelligent people are making a political statement by endangering themselves and others by refusing to wear a mask. How about a badge or a cap instead?
Bless your heart inconsiderate neighbors, but a yard full of weeds, mud, fire ants, overgrown bushes and untrimmed hedges is a blight to the neighborhood. If you are too lazy to care for the yard, hire a lawn service. No doubt you can afford it.
Thank you Woody Peele for reminding those who were there and those who need to know of the tragedy following the Marshall game! Fifty years in the blink of an eye!
BYH to our City Council allowing the conversation about addressing racial inequality. Every issue worth taking on has to have a starting point. Our community needs to take a step back and allow the City Council and the young African American artists time to come to an agreement on the First Street mural. This is progress and we should all allow these groups to continue the dialogue.
Bless your heart President Trump. I voted for you, but you did not win. In words you often used on a TV show you hosted, “You’re Fired.” Like all of us, you have to accept losses. Your failure to congratulate Mr. Biden and open doors to brief the incoming administration are disgraceful actions that impede the transition in difficult times. Your actions will preclude my support should you decide to run again in 2024.
Bless your heart Daily Reflector. It would be great if your paper could be delivered before the middle of the day. Instead of a morning paper, you have become an afternoon paper.
BYH, when I was young we had so much toilet paper that we used to throw it in trees.
