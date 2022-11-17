...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
BYH to the late Roy Briley. He was a renowned sage. He once said, “Save for a rainy day. It’s not if it will rain, but when.” Even though he is gone, his wisdom lives on.
BOH. If we elect fools to public office, we should not be surprised when foolish decisions are made.
Kudos to the Magnolia Arts Center and their excellent production of Doubt last weekend. The quality of the performance was a wonderful example of superb community theater.
You can’t refuse a federal subpoena without facing the legal consequences. Do we need to amend that to say: unless your name is Donald Trump?
Bless your hearts to the Pitt County Board of Elections. It has been a week since the election and you still have not finished the vote count in the District 9 race. How long can it take to count 500 votes? Are you still waiting until you can round up enough missing ballots to make sure your candidate wins? Talk about transparency! The whole thing reeks of fishy.
The canvass is 10 days after the election by state law, like it has been for years. They will finalize the vote then like they always do. The meeting is open to the public. If the margin falls within 1 percent on Friday the losing candidate can ask for a recount, regardless of party.
The Democrats say they don’t want corrupt government. What do they think we have now?
Can someone explain who is responsible for designing that weird intersection at Davenport Farm Road, Memorial Drive, Vernon White Road and Mill Street? What a cluster mess that is. With so much broken taillight debris always there, how many car crashes does it take until the planning idiot is fired? It feels so dangerous and discombobulated that many people try to avoid this death trap. BYH to whoever approved this mess!
BOH. It is nice to see leaders of Greenville speeding 60-plus mph in 45 mph zones just to get to their office. Must be some very important business to handle. Or is it because their city vehicle is marked with decals, lights and sirens? Way to represent safety for the citizens you serve in the fire department!
BYH to the one calling the nation full of Marxists. If we were Marxists, we would have nationalized the greedy oil companies by now.
RIP to the five red light cameras. You raised millions for our schools, made our intersections less dangerous, saved lives, freed up police resources and held people accountable for bad driving. You were a success and an embarrassment to the city government, thus you must go; we can’t have efficiency in Greenville because it makes the city look bad.
BYH, the Flat Earth Society has members all around the globe.