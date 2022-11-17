Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the late Roy Briley. He was a renowned sage. He once said, “Save for a rainy day. It’s not if it will rain, but when.” Even though he is gone, his wisdom lives on.

BOH. If we elect fools to public office, we should not be surprised when foolish decisions are made.


