We appreciate you, Jim and Liz on the early morning show for WITN. Y’all are the best.
Bless our hearts, is it really global warming or global thawing from the last ice age? I mean a lot can happen in 2.9 billion years. Either way, billions of dollars have been wasted trying to change what can’t be changed or predicted.
I am so sorry the N.C. National Guard veteran felt forgotten on Veterans Day. There were meaningful Veterans Day ceremonies in Greenville, Winterville and Ayden. The Vet Center and the VA had appreciation gifts for veterans donated by the community. Many restaurants offered free meals to show their appreciation. Please visit the Vet Center, NCNG FAC, American Legion, VFW for information on services. We care.
Bless her heart! The economy has gotten so bad that Mrs. Fields has moved into the tree with the Keebler elves.
Bless our Greenville hearts, I went to Washington, N.C., and paid $2.94 for gas at Speedway. At Speedway in Greenville it was $3.19 on the same day, Nov 16. Now, if you tell me that is not price gouging then I would have to say, BS!
They just passed an almost $2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bet ya that the pitiful roads in Greenville don’t even get re-paved. We’ve seen this infrastructure/stimulus story before.
Ever notice the ones who complain the loudest about rising gas prices drive around in vehicles that get 10 mpg?
BYH to we the environmentalist. I put my boat in at Port Terminal a few days ago and went down the river to Little Washington. I saw thousands of face masks floating in the river and one plastic bag. These face masks are creating an environmental hazard and probably have a lot to do with global warming.
So the left wing media lied about Kyle Rittenhouse. How do we know? Watch the video and watch the facts come out in the the trial! Bless our hearts.
BYH to our children in public schools here in Pitt County. The schools have a zero-tolerance policy on a knife on campus. Children forget sometimes and carry a knife out of a habit. I worked in the schools and found officials who had pocket knives on them every day. Our schools use double standards. They are our children’s worst enemies. Do not trust the public school system.
Bless your heart Pitt County. Now we see how crooked the Board of Commissioners is. Looks like three commissioners and the planning director do not care about being transparent. No wonder we are the laughingstock of North Carolina. Bless our heart.
BYH, the man who invented the ferris wheel never met the man who invented the merry-go-round. They traveled in different circles.