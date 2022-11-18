...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
I recently read in the paper that Greenville has the smartest people in North Carolina. If we have the smartest people, why can’t they read no parking, parking for handicap only signs? I don’t understand how they can be smart but cannot read signs. Have a great day, y’all.
Bless her heart. My wife doesn’t set stuff down all over the house. Only on the flat surfaces.
Most of the best people are dead: John Cleese.
BOH, parents are the bones upon which children sharpen their teeth.
BYH, greed will never serve you well.
BMH. I am a conservative and have generally voted for Republican candidates for the last 50 years. I am personally tired of Trump with his ego and arrogance. In the 2024 presidential election, if the Democrats can find a moderate, non-progressive candidate to run against Trump, I will vote for the Democrat. Republicans should learn from the midterm elections that Trump is a detriment who is not supported by moderate voters.
Bless Donald Trump’s heart. He is the only Republican presidential candidate in 2024 that can lose.
BYH to those that say we must have illegal immigration for a labor force. Ever ask, why do we need immigrant workers? Could it be because we pay so many able-bodied citizens to not work? We even provide way more than the necessities of life. They even demand that taxpayers provide them everything, even luxury items.
BYH to the Herschel writer: woman here. I sure didn’t hear that she was forced to have an abortion, and the last time I checked, birth control pills were available for women as well! It takes two to tango, son.
Someone said that “Greenville has the smartest and best looking citizens in the state.” Really! Have you been to Walmart lately? Where are they?
What happened to Suddenlink? Did they merge? Bought out? Merely change names because of their reputation?
Now that we in Greenville no longer have the traffic cameras, watch the traffic accident rate go up again, with fewer police officers already, and now, no traffic cameras. Way to go, city council.
BYH to the new social districts. I’m looking forward to all the help you’ll lend me to cope with family this holiday season.
The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupted a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify. Trump just threw his hat in the ring of the 2024 presidential campaign. Bless his heart.