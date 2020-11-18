Kudos to Sheppard Memorial Library (and branches) for an outstanding job making the library accessible to the community yet developing smart, workable COVID protocols. Really well done by staff and leadership!
Bless the heart of Miss Janet S. of Piggly Wiggly of Ayden. I was a few cents short of my purchase and she paid it for me. My heart was touched. I thank God for you Miss Janet. I will pay my blessing forward.
Gov. Cooper says we should have no more than 10 folks over for Thanksgiving. I think the best way to reach the desired number is to drop all the in-laws. They rarely bring any food and are most obnoxious talking about how their family celebrated Thanksgiving. And many in-laws are also Yankees, which is a double whammy. Eliminate the in-laws and the holidays are pure bliss.
Your doctor is preparing for your surgery. No, he won’t be wearing any surgical attire, including a mask. He’ll show up in shorts, a T-shirt and flip flops. Is that OK with you? It’s his right and his body.
BYH, surviving World War II in Europe and fleeing from socialism and communism, I came to this great country in 1951. You don’t want to see what is on the horizon if this country continues on the path it is on. There is an old saying, “All great civilizations collapse from within.” The slide down has begun. Careful what you wish for as you might get it and I doubt you will like it.
BMH, this morning at McDonald’s I ate a kid’s meal. Boy, was his mom furious.
No BYH to the managers of the Greenville Mall. I am a senior and have been walking at the mall for over 26 years at 6:30 in the morning. Since COVID has been around, they cut the time way down for walkers. Now they are taking that away and we will have to walk with the population, which is not a safe thing for seniors. We shop at the mall just like everyone else.
BYH U.S. Postal Service. Why do homes in the Bedford neighborhood receive mail as late as 9:30, p.m. or, as on Thursday, no delivery at all? Would help if y’all would answer the phone.
Bless her heart, for her birthday my wife said nothing would please her more than a diamond necklace. So I got her nothing.
BYH to John Adams, who said, “Government is instituted for the common good: for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor or private interest of any one man, family or class of men.”
BYH Democrats. I guess it’s time for us deplorable chump Republicans to start rioting and looting. That’s what we do — not. That’s what you would be doing. Wise up America.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.