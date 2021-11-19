I’m just curious. Is the term “progressive” most closely related to socialism or communism? Either way, after November 2022, it will probably be a thing of the past.
BYH to the DOJ and the FBO for your Gestapo tactics with people who speak at school board meetings. It is an absolute insult to the public to label people who speak out at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.”
Bless our hearts! The economy is so bad that the dollar stores have started offering lay-away plans.
Again Greg Murphy should be ashamed of himself and his party. Wednesday there was a vote to censor Paul Gosar for his vicious animated piece portraying him killing AOC and attacking the president. If a teenager did something like this they would immediately be suspended, but a member of the House of Representatives creates this violent video and only two Republicans are concerned and Murphy was not one of them.
BYH to the kids in my town who don’t believe that their dangerous squat trucks only have a few days left to drive legally on our roads. Desquat before Dec. 1 or risk your license.
Bless our hearts for having some of the highest rates of obese children and staff in our public schools, yet doing nothing to promote safe ways that they could get in a few extra steps by walking on sidewalks to their buildings. If it is on publicly owned land why can’t the county make sidewalks and lanes for bicycles there? They look like county and city parks-accessible by rich people in cars only!
BYH to the common criminals who tried to overturn the will of the people on Jan. 6. Enjoy the richly earned prison time and the permanent stain on your record that goes along with it. Do the crime, do the time.
BYH to those drivers who treat 10th Street as their own personal NASCAR track. The maximum speed limit over the roller coaster is just 35 mph. It does not go up to 45 mph until you’re past ECU’s main campus; then you can go faster through the greenway and the crowded apartment building area for some unsafe reason. I guess not enough blood has been spilled for NCDOT to try to slow people down more there.
BYH to those concerned about realistic gas prices slowly going up to appropriate levels. Y’all do not seem to get concerned when your car prices jump by thousands of dollars and interest rates add thousands to that and insurance add thousands more to that plus parking, washing, oil, etc., but add a few pennies and you panic? Bless your math-challenged hearts!
BYH, democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what is for lunch. Liberty is a well armed lamb.
