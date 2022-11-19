BYH, people who call other people names because they have different opinions are just jerks ... oops!
The 10th Street Connector is one of the best roads in Greenville. Four-lane divided road with bike lanes on both sides, long turning lanes, wide medians, only two intersections that are well signaled and sidewalks on both sides set well away from the traffic. If there ever was a road that could handle a 45 mph speed limit this is it. Why is the speed limit only 35?
BYHs,North Carolina voters. You have more intelligence than the voters in Pennsylvania and New York.
I heard that there is a shortage of turkeys. Just go to Washington, D.C., or Raleigh, N.C., and you will find plenty.
BMH, I still can’t understand how the people in Pennsylvania elected a man to represent them in the Senate that cannot comprehend what you say and cannot say anything that you can comprehend.
BYHs. Just to let you know, Hunter’s laptop is more about Joe Biden than Hunter himself. Is it getting warm in here?
Bless our hearts. How fitting is it that the Republican victory in California was the one that gave the House control back to the GOP? Karma has a way of working things out.
To the BYH writer who said Greenville has “the smartest and best-looking citizens in the state:” You remind me of Garrison Keillor who talks about Lake Wobegon, “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.” Thanks for the compliment! We’ll take it!
To the person complaining about the design of the Vernon White/Davenport Farm intersection. It became a 5-point intersection when NC11 was 4-laned and rerouted to bypass Winterville, Ayden and Grifton. The old 2-lane went through all three. The present danger is due to distracted drivers who need to focus on driving, slow down and not assume they are entitled to the right of way.
BYH Greg, Tom, and Ted. Why didn’t you go to Florida for Donald’s announcement?
These mountains you are carrying, you were only supposed to climb.
BYH to the persons responsible for finally figuring out the no-left-turn yellow sticks in front of Farrington Trace apartments on East Fire Tower Road was a terrible idea. The families in Meeting Place are very grateful.
Bless my pea-pickin’ heart, I got confused with all the yard signs and may have voted for a Realtor.
Bless my heart, I went on a tequila diet. So far I’ve lost two days.
Election Day has come and gone. When do the fines start for the losers who leave their campaign trash littering the roadways begin? Clean up after your mess and be(come) responsible. Bless.
BYH, say what you want about Biden. He beat Trump.