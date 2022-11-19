Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, people who call other people names because they have different opinions are just jerks ... oops!

The 10th Street Connector is one of the best roads in Greenville. Four-lane divided road with bike lanes on both sides, long turning lanes, wide medians, only two intersections that are well signaled and sidewalks on both sides set well away from the traffic. If there ever was a road that could handle a 45 mph speed limit this is it. Why is the speed limit only 35?


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.