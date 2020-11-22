BYH to the folks at ECU. With all the financial problems facing the university, with enrollment dropping, and the layoffs of many of your employees, it is good to see that you have put together a committee to review the names of your buildings. Great minds at work here.
I love hearing how middle and high school teachers in Pitt County “need” the time at the end of the day (1:30) to “prepare” and then see them posting on Facebook. #NewSchoolBoardMembersNeeded
A man went to vote and was told to pay a poll tax. He paid it. Then he was told to take a test; he took it. Then he was told that he needed to vote miles away. He walked, and when he arrived the polls were closed. Now let me tell you about a street mural. BOH.
BYH to all looking for free stuff! Social Security and Medicare are not free. You pay for them with payroll deductions while working and Medicare deductions after eligibility. If you’re looking for free college, tuition forgiveness, $1,000 monthly checks, free health care for all, look in your wallet. Hang on to it and don’t complain when it is empty.
Discussion about parking curbside in Winterville should extend beyond the railroad street area. I have time and time again spoken to police officers about the curbside parking in the neighborhoods. In Ashley Meadows, residents extend their driveways into the streets and create very dangerous situations. Driving home is even dangerous with so many cars parked on the streets, blocking my view and other’s view. Children are not being protected.
BYH to our city. We could all use a break after the election and the stress from the pandemic. With all the conversation about the Black Lives Do Matter mural, there has been some good progress in our community. We have removed a confederate statue in front of the courthouse, funded a $3.5 million pool in West Greenville and completed the $2 million Sycamore Baptist Church monument in Town Common.
Looks to me that Joe Biden will have the same trouble that Donald Trump had in that basically half the voters were opposed to his Presidency. Half said Trump was an illegitimate president and now half will say that Biden is an illegitimate president. But that is probably a good thing in that Biden will not be able to enact any sweeping legislation just as Trump could not. Sounds like ECU football. Stuck at the bottom.
BYH, this is not the year to get everything you want, this is the year to appreciate everything you have.
To the person who thinks that the bicycle on Memorial Drive doesn’t send a message. Well, how would you feel if it was your family?
