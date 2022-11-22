Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

So the nonpartisan Pitt County Board of Education continues under the total control of seven nonpartisan Democrats who always unanimously outvote the two Republicans. It seems every vote is invariably 7-2. Bless their nonpartisan hearts.

BYH to former President Donald J. Trump. His running for POTUS is the best thing that could happen to Democrats. Getting Trump to leave politics is similar to cleaning dog crap out of tennis shoes. It is not impossible but neither is it an easy task.