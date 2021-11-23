A no BYH to those doctors who take no interest in their patients’ lives or conversations. It shows that you are in it for the money, not for the patients’ well-being. They might be depressed and can’t tell you. And why do hand movements worry people? I talk with my hands all the time. All I’m saying is, karma to them.
BYH, justice is a process, not an outcome.
BYH, if it was a black guy brandishing an assault rifle who walked by police toward a demonstration by white power groups, they would be shot dead by the police. The Second Amendment, the one about the well regulated militia which was conveniently ignored by the right-wing installed “Supreme” Court, evidently is intended only for white people. And can you just imagine the same scenario if the guy wore a turban?
So now it’s not against the law to take an AR15 to a demonstration, kill two people and wound another. Where does this end?
Lady Justice finally got it right.
BYH Kyle. So nice to be white.
BYH to Kyle Rittenhouse. I am so glad that you were cleared and found not guilty. This sends a message to those who riot and threaten others that true justice can be found. Kyle acted in self defense. It was so clear. I hope this will be a warning to those who think they can do whatever they want to do. Right is right, and wrong is wrong, no matter what. Good luck, Kyle.
BMH. I just read the “Prep Spotlight: John Paul II’s Will McMinn” article and was so impressed! McMinn is a quality athlete and is so well spoken. This speaks volumes for the JP2 program! Well done, Will.
Bless the USA’s heart. Great to know that justice can still happen in our court system. Gives me a glimmer of hope for the future.
Bless our hearts, our justice system now judges on which political party the defendant is associated with. If you just happen to be at a demonstration on Jan. 6 against the Democrats, you are arrested and held in solitary confinement. If you loot businesses and burn down buildings and beat and kill people in support of the Marxist left, you are set free and called a hero. Weak men create hard times.
Creating an “interstate” that runs between Wilson and Greenville seems like a misnomer. The distance has not changed nor has the speedway’s posted limit, so what is the difference? We may be building back broke but we’ll get new road signs with a new numbered name — 587. Bless our bankrupt hearts being closer to noise, air and water pollution in the name of progress.
Re: Repeating plays. I don’t understand why the ECU football announcers have to repeat all the plays three or four times on the radio. Ridiculous.
