You can say ECU has played football better than their record indicates, and that we had a fair election. Or you can say ECU is a top 10 team, and the election was full of fraud. So which is it? I’m so glad that there are no longer going to be twittering lies galore.
BYHs. The concern regarding the white bicycle should not be about its meaning, but when it will be stolen.
Bless your hearts to the many ECU employees furloughed to try to reduce the huge deficit. Many essential areas have been left understaffed. A recent article quoted the senior associate director of the LBGTQ center, meaning there are multiple directors with all their support staff. How many employees were furloughed from that non-essential center?
In the South we say peeCAN. And that’s the way it is. I’ve worked with northerners before, and they speak a whole different language than the us in the South. This is our region and we speak accordingly.
Bless our hearts! Things can’t be too bad in Greenville if our newspaper’s front page prominently headlines the good news that the animal shelter has a new driveway but announces the sad news that renovations are on hold.
BYH Suddenlink, you no-showed four days in a row for our appointments with no explanation. A concerned citizens group is considering creating a group to explore how to bring cable competition to our county.
No BYH to both houses in Congress and President Trump. How can you sleep at night knowing that you could have passed more financial aid to the restaurants, hospitality and airline industry employees. Instead all parties allowed their egos to get in the way and nothing got done. I sure hope you feel good about yourselves when the families of these industries will have no money for Christmas.
BYH to the hospital group that declared racism a public health crisis, according to an article in the Nov. 20 edition of the DR. I was a recent patient in a local hospital, and make no mistake, racism exists. BLM and other racist groups have people of color convinced that every white person is a white supremacist with deep-seated hatred of black people. The article failed to mention that racism exists on both sides. I experienced it.
No BYH to presidential golf. Obama was severely criticized for playing, why is it now OK?
BYH to Washington’s celebration for its new streetscape in the downtown area. If NCDOT would only get its act together to fund Greenville’s streetscape on Dickinson Avenue, we could be celebrating ours as well. Instead we have been kicked down the road until 2023. Not cool!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.