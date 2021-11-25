This Thanksgiving I am thankful for Mayor Connelly and his strong leadership of our city. Our community is truly bless to have you.
BYH to the Fort Bragg soldiers who had to endure a visit from Biden for Thanksgiving. The only turkey there was Biden. Poor excuse for a leader. Our country is ashamed of Him. But Happy Thanksgiving to all who are serving in our Armed Forces. May each of you have plenty to eat, and be at peace for the day. Thank you for your service.
Bless our poor hearts. Joe blames rising prices and inflation on anybody else he can think of. Take a look in the mirror.
Bless Joe's heart. He released 50 million barrels of oil from our emergency reserves. Would not have been necessary if he hadn't shut down the pipeline on his first day in office. Can you say over my head?
Joe Biden thinks releasing the Strategic Oil Supply is going to lower the fuel prices. The Idiot in Chief doesn't realize that is about two days worth of gas. What a moron, BHH.
Bless your hearts to anyone naïve enough to believe that putting 2 1/2 days of gas into the nation's fuel supply (from Government fuel storage) will have an impact on gas prices at the pump. You must also believe in the Easter Bunny and other fantasies.
Bless Donald Trump's heart for having the wisdom and foresight to fill the national petroleum reserve so Joe Biden would have something to empty.
So, Trump is claiming that no president before him bothered put anything into the strategic petroleum reserve. Fact: It was filled to its highest level ever, 727 million barrels, in December 2009. It was drawn down by 50 million barrels during Trump's term. Look it up.
Bless Our Hearts for complaining about so-called high gas prices. When demand exceeds supply, prices rise. That's what is happening. If we used less, the prices would drop. Gas and oil companies don't like the electric future so they're restricting supply and making record-breaking profits. So fight back: walk or bike more and lower the demand thus lower the costs for all.
Bless the uninformed heart of the person who thinks, the president sets gas prices, that fracking or the pipeline has affected gas prices. We get our gas from out of the country, and mainly OPEC sets the price of gasoline by their crude prices.
Bless the heart of the person that made light of the escalating gas prices. Not everyone can trade into a new electric car or Tesla. If Joe hadn't shut down the pipeline on day one, we wouldn't be having the conversation about gas prices.
BYH to Mr Biden's cabinet. Diversity is a good thing. More important is the knowledge and experience that diversity brings to the table. Unfortunately, this cabinet appears to have neither. All are either professional politicians or academics. I doubt that any of them are capable of running a successful business, much less the business and affairs of this country. The same can be said for local and state offices. Be careful who you elect.
Bless your hearts to anyone who believes that the $3 trillion infrastructure bill will cost the average taxpayer nothing. You have to either be naïve or just plain stupid to fall for this one. Look around at current prices of gas, food, housing etc. Look at your insurance bills (car and home), medical, dental, and vision costs. Today is just a sample of things to come. By the way, look at your taxes (not just FIT).
What can Biden do to increase his poll numbers? Easy, if he were to lead us over the cliff that he's pushing the country over he would increase his numbers about 60 percent, BHH.
Bless our heart. Biden was Inaugurated and has been in office for some time now. Why is the status of the 2020 election still a topic of conversation? Ever heard of beating a dead horse?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.