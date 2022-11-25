BYH, if you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but still the same amount of snow.
It is really amazing how the price of gas has come down since the election. This should have been done a long time ago.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 3:23 am
You have to love progressive Democrats complaining about negative campaign ads and frivolous investigations by Congress. The Democrat party is the master of both. Sounds like liberals have a “Do as I say, not do as I do” mentality.
How many gas stations do we need? I know that Greenville has been ranked one of the poorest cities in the country but I believe we can bring businesses to the city that people actually want. Enough with the gas stations.
BYH, so I guess if the nonpartisan Pitt County school board was comprised of a majority of Republicans, they would make decisions in a nonpartisan way? On yeah, sure they would.
Bless your deadly hearts and policies, NCDMV. Your lackadaisical requirements for brake inspections on cars and trucks has led to the death of another child and trauma for hundreds of others in Raleigh last weekend. Tighten up standards for our public roads and stop killing our children!
BYH Greenville for starting to charge a little bit toward market rates for parking uptown but at the same time establishing more free parking on Dickinson Avenue as NCDOT makes it more dangerous for people. Favor some businesses and owners and not others much?
Now we hear about coming food shortages. I will have to see it to believe it. Too much money is being made off food for there to be a shortage. As long as someone is buying someone will be selling. Think of the massive trade in illegal drugs. “I’ll have some sweet potatoes with my other stuff.”
A no BYH to family members who are paranoid, greedy and don’t trust others. The only ones thinking that way are you. Shame on y’all for not helping out more than you should. Karma!
Bless My Heart, I’ve lost 10 pounds lately. Restaurant food has declined in quality and grocery prices are so high I’ve lost my appetite. It’s no fun to eat anymore. Come to think of it’s no fun to do anything anymore. Inflation is a bummer.
BOH, has anyone noticed the similarity in looks between ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s dummy, Walter, and Joe Biden. They could be twins.
BYH to the partisans complaining about the elected school board. Stop trying to resegregate, ban books, arm school children, and silence LGBTQ kids and you might win a seat. Support PUBLIC schools not reactionary draconian policies.
Bless their hearts, all my neighbors listen to Jeff Beck, whether they want to or not.
