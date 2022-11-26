To give credit where credit is due, one Medicare supplement company outdoes itself. They have a paid actor in a fictional dramatization featuring the most irritating woman I have ever seen. I’m not sure how she sells the product, but she will certainly make you reach for the mute button. Thanks, Martha.
Too bad newly re-elected Pitt County Commissioner Lauren White was a no-show at the commissioners’ meeting Monday night. If the voters knew how many times she has missed the meeting, maybe she would have had competition during the election this month. We need dedicated public servants!
Well, it’s time to replace Thom Tillis. He’s as about as Republican/conservative as Mitt Romney. Let’s say goodbye to Mister Rino, Bless his liberal heart.
BYH! I challenge anyone to go to a Pitt County high school and have lunch. Let me know how you enjoy your experience. You have 24 minutes to get from your class to the lunchroom, go through the line and eat. Ridiculous! However, you have nine minutes to get back to your class. SMH!
BYH. If you like to eat, please show some consideration for the farmers and their equipment driving on the road. Slow down and let them do their work. They produce the food on your table.
Say what you will about Nancy Pelosi. She passed the Affordable Care Act, which has never been repealed nor replaced.
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX crypto firm gave $38 million to Biden and the Democrats. They, in turn, sent billions to Ukraine. Ukraine then invests in Bankman-Fried’s FTX firm. Biden continues to fleece Americans and our dishonest media reports nothing because “he’s not Trump.” BOH, that’s a heck of a reason to not hold politicians they prefer accountable.
BYH to the irony of two normally blue states, California and New York, whose voters gave the House to the Republicans. Governing and compromising and moving the country forward through legislation will be replaced with bogus investigations (think: Benghazi), squabbles, threatening to default the nation for petty reasons, trying to sunset programs like Medicare and Social Security, and of course impeachments. The next two years will show the perversity of Republican governance.
Greenville was once No. 1 for several years running in the state but has slipped to seventh place in most dangerous places to drive because, in part, of those school fundraising red-light cameras that gathered civil fines against many criminals. Now the cameras have been capped and will be removed. We can get back to first place again soon with all the speeding, illegal passing, light ignoring, crashes, and road killings. BOHs!