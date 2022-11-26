Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

To give credit where credit is due, one Medicare supplement company outdoes itself. They have a paid actor in a fictional dramatization featuring the most irritating woman I have ever seen. I’m not sure how she sells the product, but she will certainly make you reach for the mute button. Thanks, Martha.

Too bad newly re-elected Pitt County Commissioner Lauren White was a no-show at the commissioners’ meeting Monday night. If the voters knew how many times she has missed the meeting, maybe she would have had competition during the election this month. We need dedicated public servants!

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.