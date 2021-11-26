It is Black Friday every day for me. I line up outside the grocery store and rush to the meat counter to see what is on for the “Manager’s Special.” When meat nears the expiration date it is put on sale at last year’s prices or so. No pushing or shoving please!
Bless your heart Greenville. Have you suspended leaf collection this year? It has been at least three weeks since your last pickup. Almost every house in the neighborhood has large piles of leaves many piled in the street which creates traffic hazards.
Bless my heart, I have put my entire savings into cryptocurrency, but found I cannot buy anything. Now I can’t remember my password, and I am beginning to regret my decision.
BYH, Christmas is coming up, why don’t you decide to buy all your gifts from local artisans this year?
BYH, why is lemonade made from artificial flavors, but furniture polish is made from real lemons?
BYH, the Black Eyed Peas can sing us a tune, but chick peas can only hummus one.
The FBI is not going after people for speaking out at school board meetings. That of course is their right. What they are going after is people making death threats and other harassing acts against school board members and school officials. Communicating threats is a crime and needs to be dealt with as such.
The postmaster general is appointed by a board, whose members have staggered terms. This is why Donald Trump was not able to put his guy in until near the end of his term. Unfortunately, for this same reason, it will be a while before Joe Biden is able to replace the board with enough rational people to be able to fire DeJoy.
If the person serving me a burger is now making too much to qualify for food stamps, is this decrease in government spending actually inflationary?
Bless your heart to those who think it is your right to not have the vaccine or wear a mask. Your rights end where mine and others begin. You do not have the right to infect us.
BYH to those criticizing Rep. Greg Murphy’s vote against the infrastructure bill. Perhaps research is needed on your part to understand why he voted against it. The name of the bill is a misnomer. #doyourresearch
I have enjoyed listening to the legal arguments from the lunch counter lawyers regarding the Rittenhouse trial. Perhaps BYH would allow the fast food coffee clubs to present their arguments to the BYH Column with the winning team winning a free coffee with gravy biscuit. They can’t keep their dog from barking all night long but they have the inside handle on the trial.
BYH, be careful with the things you care for.
