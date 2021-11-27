Would it not be wonderful to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television and actually see the parade?
Any of that smash and grab going on around Greenville? I need an alternator for a 2010 Buick if anyone happens to stumble across one. Plus a Louis Vuitton handbag and a leaf attachment for a riding lawnmower.
Bless my heart, it would be boring if I knew what I was talking about.
Bless their heart, now NASA is getting their ideas from 1980s science fiction movies. We are going to try to change the course of an asteroid? What could go wrong with that?
Bless your hearts progressives. Is there any problem that cannot be eased or eliminated by money or handouts? Thank the Lord for lawyers and politicians. There is money to be made in these careers.
BYH, sometimes when you cry, no one sees your tears. Sometimes when you hurt, nobody sees your pain. Sometimes when you are sad, nobody sees your sorrow. But fart just one time ...
BYH, you know it’s cold outside when you go outside and it’s cold.
Bless the media’s heart. People running out of stores with merchandise that they didn’t pay for is looting. If it walks like a duck and quacks it is probably a duck.
Nobody was censored in the House of Representatives. The congressman was censured. Censor means to forbid publication. Nobody stopped his publication. Censure means to punish for bad behavior. He acknowledged his misdeed by removing it from further publication on his own initiative. Bless his little heart.
Bless our hearts for our failing education systems. Everyone needs strong English skills, decent math skills, a knowledge of history (as it was, not as some would like it to have been), social studies to teach how our system of government works (where government money comes from, taxes) and some level of arts (music, etc.). Today’s educators seem to be focused on social activism and racism. These are important, but won’t allow you to make a living.
BYH PJ Connelly. Every time something serious happens — COVID, gas shortage, shootings, — PJ freezes like a deer caught in the headlights.
Bless your heart Mr. Biden. Hope you enjoyed your holiday break at the billionaire community you shared with your poor friends.
BYH progressives. It’s good to see that the ultra wealthy are picking up the tab for your party’s spending. By the way, have you noticed the cost of goods at the store, the cost of fuel, heating oil and utilities? Have you noticed that as prices increase, the tax you pay on theses items has increased? Suggest you call one of your wealthy benefactors and ask them to help you pay.
