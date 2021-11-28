BYH to the Bhagavad Gita, which stated: "There never was a time when you and I did not exist. Nor will there be any future when we shall cease to be."
BYH citizens of Greenville, your police department thinks so little of your lives that you are in the center of wreck central. I have been hit three times in the last seven months by 25-, 23- and 25-year-olds. Speeding, ran a red light and speeding and yet no tickets even on Race Track Road, er I mean Fire Tower.
BYH, the reason the police are not writing speeding tickets is because they are busy with community events. Which do you want?
Bless your hearts progressives. If you spent as much time encouraging low income law breakers to obey the law, you wouldn't need to overhaul bail and bond regulations to get them out of jail at a low cost. Remember the old saying "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." If raising bail would slow down the crime rate, I's all for it. Rich, poor, etc, the law should apply to everyone.
Really Joe, you are disappointed in the verdict of the Rittenhouse Trial but you said that you hadn't watched the trial? Bless his heart, this man is the president of the USA? Maybe, just maybe, he should get informed before he pass his opinion.
Biden keeps talking about how bad things were during the past administration. He must mean the Obama-Biden Administration because the country was doing Great under the Trump administration.
Bless My Heart. If I punch you in the face, you respond, I can shoot you in self defense. Love it. Thanks, Kyle.
Bless our American justice system. The black community is constantly talking about "Social Justice." If a white criminal had driven into a group of blacks at the Wisconsin Christmas parade, the DOJ and progressive media would have been on it as a hate crime with all attention as a racist act. A black criminal kills at least six and injures another 50 and it is just a tragic accident caused by someone fleeing the scene.
No BYH to voting for any Republican that supports Trump, the insurrectionist. That is tantamount to a vote to end democracy as we know it. Now I know how it feels to have been a German in the 1930s who didn't support the Reich. And I'm beginning to see how a democracy slides into fascism, which takes a critical mass of support by citizens, which according to last year's vote we don't have yet, thankfully.
Bless your heart Nancy. Seems like you need to be taking care of your own state instead of running all over the country tending to other people's business. Looks like anyone can loot any business they want to. Your administration really has things under control. Not!
BYH to the Republican Party for taking us to a new level of decency.
The "Bless Your Heart" as an opinion site has become a waste of time. The DR only prints politically correct (left-wing progressive) views. All other comments are either deleted or edited till they are not offensive to progressives. Bless your hearts to all you thin-skinned progressives who cannot handle other opinions or points of view.
BOH, Democrats how do you do it? I thought you were smarter than this, but then you can't make this up. An energy secretary who can't stop laughing when asked what the plan is to reduce soaring energy prices, and doesn't know how much gasoline the nation uses in a day, which happens to be about 19 billion gallons. Where do you find these people. No wonder the nation is in a mess.
In looking at world history, all countries have waged war, taken prisoners and turned them into slaves. I am sorry to say that these included Europe, Asia, African and Native American cultures. This is still being done in parts of the world. Most of these cultures have been able to move on. Why are many folks still focused on what happened? We cannot change history. Trying to deny it will not change what happened.
So, you don't want people to focus on history, or try to deny it. Got it.
BYH, in order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure.
Bless my heart, I just heard a hoot. "Fox News activates your reptilian brain."
