Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the falsely entitled who constantly use the fire lane at every Food Lion in Pitt County. Store managers, grow a set and put a stop to it or remove the fire lane and paint regular parking stripes.

What are all these gas stations going to do as we transition to electric cars? And a more perplexing question: What are the economic developers going to do when gas stations stop building new sites? Even the robbers/shoplifters will have to develop a new business plan.

