BYH to the new city park at the corner of Fifth and Albemarle. After years of expansion and neglect by NCDOT, this sinkhole is no longer a fault, it is a feature. Cave explorations and lost car suspension seeking attendees now wanted; helmets, headlamps, and ropes available for subterranean explorations. Meet at the dozens of lost construction barrels left there for years.
Government food rationing based on a points system per person would solve the food shortage crisis and lower health care costs. The government could ban red meat, sugary drinks and high cholesterol foods. A win-win for all. I hope President Biden and his administration will move forward on this, then tackle poor housing conditions by banning the private ownership of real estate. The earth belongs to us all equally.
BYH to Pitt County and Greenville’s incompetent criminals. I see your mug shots in the Daily Reflector on a regular basis. Since it is unlikely that you will get an education and get a good job, at least follow my advice. Please plan the job in advance rather than these spur-of-the-moment robberies, break-ins, etc.
Bless our heart, I think that elected officials should be required to wear patches on their suit coats of corporations that donated a thousand or more to their campaigns, similar to race care drivers and their sponsors. We need to get money out of politics; constituencies have become dark money rather than voters.
My wife and I recently took a trip to Austin, Texas, with a few other couples. Downtown Austin was filled with breweries, eateries and even a container restaurant similar to the one being built on Dickinson Avenue. One thing we noticed was the presence of residential apartments and townhouses throughout the downtown area. Our downtown is on the right track but we really need residential housing options for millennials and working adults.
BYH to the squat trucks still driving dangerously on our roads. The clock is ticking ‘til Dec 1. After that, the police can pull a driver’s license for a year for driving these illegal trucks. Time to unsquat and return your truck’s suspension to Earth or park it in a memorial garden.
Bless your heart. I really enjoy seeing all the ads for handguns in the paper from the sporting goods stores. It would be nice if you could buy some ammunition for them. Guess I’ll just have to throw mine at the bad guys and hope I can hit them.
BYH to all of the bus drivers who are calling in a sick-out strike. Just remember what the great President Ronald Reagan did with the striking air traffic controllers years ago. They were all fired.