BYH to the kind gentleman at K&W for paying for my meal and my friend’s meal on Sunday. What a kindness and what a nice surprise to two senior ladies. Thank you so much.
I was pleasantly surprised that most people in my neighborhood found things for their little ghosts and goblins to do other than trick or treat during a worsening pandemic. BYH to those with common sense.
To the person wanting large electric vehicles, your prayers have been answered. Check out the Hummer EV and electric F150. BYH. Ask and you shall receive!
BYH to the legislative candidates for running to represent Greenville and surrounding counties. Whoever wins, please get the Brody School of Medicine funded so Pitt County can begin to move back to a tier 2 county from tier 1 county most economically distressed. Talk is cheap, let’s see some results.
BYH to the ignorant BYH writer suggesting ECU professors have nothing to do and should be fired. I would much rather meet students on campus than work longer and harder redesigning all courses, trying to bring struggling students along online and having Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any teacher who likes this. Perhaps we can agree on cutting the salaries of overpaid administrators, making tons — tons — more than professors.
We know the apocalypse is here when the Windsor subdivision off County Home Road was like a ghost town on Halloween evening rather than the Times Square atmosphere it normally. I feel sorry for our children growing up in today’s world. But God is in control and only in him, and no political candidate or party, can we place our hope for the future.
Bless your hearts ECU football team and coaches. You played a heck of a game against Tulsa and were robbed twice by the referees. Hold your heads high and keep working. Your time is coming!
BYH TDR. I agree with the Oct. 29 BYH asking you to front page causes of death other than the Wuhan, China virus (COVID-19). According to the official Pitt County website as of Oct. 30 the survival rate of those infected in Pitt County is 99.37. Positive focus is more pleasant than doom and gloom. How many heroin deaths have occurred during the same time frame? How many cancer deaths? How many flu deaths?
Yesterday, I took a friend to get minor surgery done at the SurgiCenter. As I cranked up my car to take us home it would not crank up. I want to thank Officer Davenport at Vidant for giving my battery a charge so I could avoid a tow truck and drive to my car dealer to get a new battery! Thank you so much!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.