Chess meet and greet
The Family Chess Club will host a meet-and-greet for Carol Meyer, U.S. Chess Federation executive director, from 6-8 p.m. today at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B. The club offers family-friendly events twice a week that are open to the public. Tuesday evenings it hosts chess lectures from 6-8 p.m. Children 3 and older are the primary players at this event. Wednesday evenings are open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Contact club president Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday, Uptown Greenville’s Pirate pregame party, will be held 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Painted Man will perform. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle services from Five Points to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be offered Saturday three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday. Doors open at 7 and the band plays from 8-11 p.m. Musicians are welcome to sit in and play with the house band. The free event is led by Campus Jazz at ECU, which hosts it the first Friday of every month.
Early Music Collective
The ECU School of Music will present the Early Music Ccllective at at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolof musiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Caregiver’s Day Out
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host Caregiver’s Day Out from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event is in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month and to support family caregivers with games, socialization and relaxation techniques. Bring your loved one and activities will be provided. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register.
Field of Honor
The Greenville Noon Rotary continues its Field of Honor through Nov. 13 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The display features hundreds of flags recognizing heroes, including military veterans, police, firefighters, educators, health care professionals and others. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com. A closing ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for information.