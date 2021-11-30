BYH, learning English is difficult, but it can be taught through tough thorough thought though.
Seven neighborhoods in the Town of Farmville are being held hostage due to a pen of unseen barking dogs. The noise they make violates the rights of all homeowners who are taxpayers. Please, please mayor, commissioners, is there anyone who can reach out and solve this nerve-racking issue for the sake of our townspeople and the dogs? This situation has been out of control for a long time. I wonder if the owners of the dogs could live in one of these neighborhoods? Had enough barking.
Congratulations to the city council, mayor, county commissioners and everyone who helped make U.S. 264 West into Interstate 587. Work well done. Now can you good folks figure out a way to clean it up? That road is filthy. There’s trash and dead animals all up and down that road. It’s an embarrassment to our city.
BYH to the neighbors. You have two pickup trucks and yet two days after trash pickup, you accumulate up to six more bags before the next trash pickup. The trash sits out and attracts animals. You are less than 2 miles from a county waste site. Would it be so hard to invest in another trash can or at least take off your overflow?
Bless your heart to progressives who say all white conservatives are “rabid racists.” That is about as truthful and accurate as a conservative who says that all minorities are “lazy, law breaking, freeloaders.” Media has no problem broadcasting the first statement, but it would never broadcast the second. Seems like free speech only works one way.
BMH, I don’t believe that the government should run my life. I am politically conservative. I am sick and tired of turning on the news to have some semi-literate news reader or social activist tell me that I am a racist because I do not support their point of view. I have friends and associates of all races. I respect their opinions. I do not respect law breakers and lazy people of any race.
Bless their hearts, if people can afford child care, they can get jobs. There are good people worth helping besides hedge fund managers.
BYH GUC after it dropped power on South Elm about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. I was in the middle of watching the Panthers game, plus it restarted my modem and, sadly, it takes me 20 minutes to get the cable box back up and running after several resets. How about notification if you’re doing work? There’s nothing wrong with the power in my house until all the clocks start blinking.
BYH, sporadically thanking God aloud throughout the day exponentially increases the odds that those will be your literal last words on Earth.