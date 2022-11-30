...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bless your heart to the oil dealers and the kerosene refineries. Why is kerosene $8 a gallon? Please tell me. We use a lot of kerosene. Thank you.
In 1952, corporate taxes were 32 percent of federal revenue. In 2013 that share was down to 10 percent. By 2019, corporations contributed only 6.6 percent of federal revenue. And bless your heart, each and every one-percenter, oh, and you, too, Donald Jejune Trump, for paying your fair share (NOT!).
No BYH to the lady who decided to go to the media to plead her case for not paying HOA dues. From someone who lived in the same development, the HOA sent a bill each year for the dues. If you chose to ignore it, that is on you.
It is amazing that anyone can afford any type of insurance today. All that is on TV are lawyers wanting to sue someone. Is there not a statute of limitations? C’mon. Quit ruining our lives with your never-ending commercials.
BYH, life is short, so spend as much of your time as you can on the internet arguing with strangers.
For all of the readers and writers complaining about how deadly and dangerous roads are in Pitt County and Greenville, there is a simple solution. It is “slow down.” If you’re speeding, you’re part of the problem. Go slower than the posted maximum and make others do the same. The lives you save may include your own. BTHs of the speeders for they are dangerous.
Bless my heart, my wife yelled down to me from upstairs, “Do you ever get a shooting pain in your stomach like someone has a voodoo doll of you and sticking it with a needle?” “No,” I said. She paused, “How about now?”
BYH, those who don’t love God love to criticize those who do.
ECU’s defense is as bad as the medical care in Greenville.
As long as stores allow open carry, I won’t shop there and the Greenville Police Department is helpless to prevent more violence. Patrol all you want but there are way more guns walking around than ever before.
BYH, Greenville city planners. The overabundance of mattress stores finally fizzled out. Now we have an overabundance of gas stations.
A no BYH to those restaurants that use corn syrup to sweeten the tea. Shame on y’all! Sugar is a lot better!
Wow, BYH to calling Tillis a liberal! Makes me realize it’s really true: the Jan. 6 group really did try to end democracy as we know it. I suppose this view makes Liz Cheney a socialist. I’m speechless!
BYH to all the gas stations coming to town. Why is it getting next to impossible to find top tier gas anymore? All of these companies coming don’t add enough detergent to their fuel.
BYH, the words listen and silent have the same letters.