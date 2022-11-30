Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Bless your heart to the oil dealers and the kerosene refineries. Why is kerosene $8 a gallon? Please tell me. We use a lot of kerosene. Thank you.

In 1952, corporate taxes were 32 percent of federal revenue. In 2013 that share was down to 10 percent. By 2019, corporations contributed only 6.6 percent of federal revenue. And bless your heart, each and every one-percenter, oh, and you, too, Donald Jejune Trump, for paying your fair share (NOT!).