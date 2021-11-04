Bless their hearts. Way to go Virginia. Good to know that there are still some sane people in that state. Look out liberals and progressives. We aren’t going away.
BTH of the person whining about the lack of a pedestrian bridge over the Tar River. The Greene Street bridge has nice sidewalks that will get you to the north side of the river.
BYH Greenville leadership. Please don’t put more money in Guy Smith Stadium or into trying to get a professional baseball team in Greenville. Look at Middle Creek Park in Apex. This is the nicest baseball facility I’ve seen. This is what Greenville needs. Four great baseball fields, great concessions, clean, large restrooms. A facility like this is what Greenville needs. Greenville could be a really great baseball town.
Bless your heart to our Winterville post office delivery woman, Anissa, for her caring and kindness for our dog, Diablo. We appreciate how much you cared about our rescue dog and our feelings when we had to put him to sleep because of cancer. God bless you and your kind heart!
BYH to the protestors of a cryptofarm concerned about noise near a school. You should protest the noise, air and other pollution from the highway. That stuff is hurting children’s lungs, brains and ears more than some electric fans ever will but no one seems concerned about cars idling and trucks’ exhaust causing health problems on developing lungs at all of our schools.
Congrats to the Oakwood sports teams for two more state titles won this week. Well done! While not as dramatic as that down to the wire men’s tennis championship a couple of years ago, the women’s team did very well this year.
Greenville has been No. 1 in the entire country for fast food consumption, has the most car crashes in the state multiple years running, and now seems to kill pedestrians repeatedly. C’mon City Council, BYH, address the dangerous designs, lack of bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks, speeding, red light running, limited traffic enforcement, and lower the excessive speed limits to safer levels. People are dying because of your continued lack of action!
Believe it or not, more than 10 percent of New Jersey voters were too busy to go to the polls between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2. On Election Day, however, more than 400,000 were able to cast their mail-in ballots. The postal service was able to sort and postmark the ballots before midnight. Each ballot will be checked to ensure proper postmark date then counted. This proves fact is stranger than fiction.
BYH, sincerity is the key to life. Once you can fake that, you got it made.