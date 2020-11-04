No BYH to the greedy trick or treaters who cleaned out the candy bowl in one fell swoop. Next year there won’t be any. Guess their parents never taught them about sharing.
In reply to the BYH about the self-test for determining what you should vote for, it was totally equal in questions referring to each party’s policies. If you were not pleased with your outcome, possibly your party has left you and moved very far from your values.
I see a lot of the people charged with impaired driving here are from other counties. Is driving to Greenville to drink a thing? Don’t they have ABC stores where these people live? Bless their hearts.
Actually, Daily Reflector, while it is interesting, we don’t really need a running total of causes of death other than COVID-19 at this time. We can’t catch and die from someone else’s heart attack, stroke, trauma, cancer, etc. Sorry, so many don’t understand the concept of public health and epidemiology. Bless their hearts.
BYH to the person questioning the statistics on COVID-19 death rates among whites and blacks, specifically in Pitt County. Black people make up 34 percent of the population in our county. That’s your starting point for comparing death rates. The CDC data shows 2.6 times higher cases, 4.7 times higher hospitalizations and 2.1 times higher deaths in African Americans when compared to whites nationally.
BYH to the office that has already had multiple people test positive and still chooses to host employee trick or treaters in their office. Please don’t post any more pictures without masks if you are going to be irresponsible. Pitt County has already been tricked enough in your office.
Bless all of our hearts, so tired of Trump’s rants, BLM protesters disregarding police orders and then whining when they get pepper-sprayed, radical right-wingers physically interfering with those they disagree with. What has happened to us? Read the Bobby Burns’ editorial in the Sunday-Monday DR. We must all live together. Bless our hearts.
No BYH to those who have succumbed to alcohol and drugs during this pandemic. I took this opportunity to exercise, watch what I eat and have lost 30 pounds since March. It is about choices. Also, projects around the house since I am out of work have kept me busy and need to watch my money.
BYH. Can you imagine if these truck-driving, flag-waving caravans were made up of black people?
BOH. We have new terrorists in the USA, called Ya’ll Queda. Yep, the Orange KoolAid drinkers and truck caravan intimidators. Wake up folks they live among us.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.