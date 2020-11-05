A big BYH to the dedicated staff of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. In the midst of a year of stress and turmoil, here’s something we can all celebrate: The Animal Shelter has achieved record-breaking adoption and reclamation rates for cats and dogs. Let’s keep the record going and consider the animal shelter to find your best, furry friend.
Bless our heart, if they had put pot legalization on the ballot, it would have been a blowout against Trump. All the stoners who didn’t vote would have flocked to the polls. What was so hard about that?
BYH to Pitt Community College for taking away the student services division. This was a bad move. This should be a separate division and not combined with academic affairs because student services will not get the attention needed.
Sad for the ECU employees facing a furlough, but let us be honest for a moment. How many layers of administration does a public university need? The Martin report along with others pointed to the UNC-System’s bloated administration. I suppose it is only natural when it is not your money you are wasting. But President Biden is ushering free college so our financial problems are solved. Happy Days are here again.
Facebook and the mailbox are full of advertisements about Medicare supplements. I am not sure which is the hardest to understand: Medicare supplements or you cellphone and cable bills. Between these three, us old folks are just swept along with the rising sea level.
“Car 54, where are you?” No BYH for Greenville’s police department. Every night, I hear straight pipes from vehicles up and down Arlington, as they turn it into a speedway. Why is this ridiculous, redneck noise allowed?
It was thoughtful of Lee from Spain Telecom to address my phone issue during his busy workday! Thank you so much for your help! You were so kind! You made my day!
BYH to the person who just can’t imagine black people driving trucks and waving the American flag and flag of your political choice. People that think like this are the ones that divide us.
BYH, ‘No thanks, I’m a vegetarian’ is a funny thing to say when someone tries to hand you their baby.
BYH, daylight savings has ended. Now that clock in the guest bedroom is finally correct again.
Maybe it’s not a dog pooping in the same spot over and over again on the Winterville tennis courts. BYH to the person that has to clean it up.
Why does a BYH writer think ECU professors should be let go? The students paid their tuition. The professors are still teaching them, albeit remotely. Sounds like they are earning their pay.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.