Bless your heart Daily Reflector. You never disappoint or shock anyone with your BYH column. Stick with your bread and butter. Print only progressive, ultra left, bleeding heart views.
BYH to the Board of Elections. You continue to host Farmville’s elections in the Community Center, which remains inaccessible to some of us who live on the south side of tracks because the town has never deemed disabled people worthy of access to the north side of town. The sidewalks end and the tracks can’t be safely crossed in a wheelchair. If you’d like us to be able to vote, move the booth southward!
BYH. How many absences does it take before an investigation is begun for a student who’s missed 112 class periods since September? Time for someone to be arrested for allowing their kid to be truant. Is that also contributing to the delinquency of a minor? Asking for a friend.
BYH to Greenville for only installing a few red light traffic cameras. We still see dozens of intersections unsafe due to red light runners. How about more cameras and thus more money to pay for our schools? Our teachers and kids need the funding, so make the scofflaws pay for it and keep us all safer.
I am a senior citizen in her 80s. Many of us are sick and tired of these Medicare commercials, and now we have Medicare Martha to make us look even stupider. Bless her heart.
BYH to liberals. Is there anything they like better than to accuse someone of blowing a “racist dog whistle?” Unfortunately, there have been so many accusations of racism that it’s losing its punch.
BYH to the state employee and the comments about teachers and raises. It’s my 32nd year and I haven’t had a raise since 2016. That’s what they do to teachers 25 years and up. Our longevity pay also was stopped the same year. Don’t talk to me about being fair!
BYH to Democrats. I suspect that Kamala already regrets saying that the Virginia governor’s race would be a bellwether for elections in 2022. The Republican winning indicates that the “woke culture” is being rejected.
How are the steak houses handling the high cost of red meat? Might be time to offer the tofu steak or the “imagine it is a steak.” I could not afford red meat even before Joe Biden. Hope the steak houses can hang in there.
A special bless your heart to Shelia W. and Terry at the Wendy’s on Fire Tower Road in Winterville. They went above and beyond to accommodate my needs for chili at the last minute for a church dinner. They truly have the customer’s best interest at heart. So appreciate them. Bless you both.
