All this talk about gerrymandering. Cast your mind back to Mel Watts’ gerrymandered district along the I-85 corridor between Greensboro and Charlotte. That district won the national award for the most gerrymandered district to protect a Democrat. And now the Democrats are complaining about gerrymandering? The Republicans are merely emulating the Democrats. It’s not like the Democrats did anything wrong is it? What is good for the goose is good for the working man.
BMH, I haven’t slept for 10 days because that would be too long.
BYH to all of us this holiday season. If GMC runs those same unrealistic truck commercials this season, I’m gonna wear out my TV remote. Anyone in the car business please relay this message to GM: Enough is enough.
With the wild spending and lies coming out of the “OBiden” administration, maybe there should be an insurrection. At a minimum, tax revolt. Bless our hearts
What has happened to Belk? I am so disappointed in their clothes. People all over town are talking about it. There are not many places for mature ladies to shop. Stein Mart left a huge gap in Greenville. Belk has little to choose from. The clothes seem to be more for the skinny young girls. Not many styles for mature ladies. Very few dresses at all. Someone open a new shop.
A Republican won in Virginia. Did the Democrats have a temper-tantrum? Did they storm Richmond? No. Republican snowflakes need to put country before party.
BYH NCDOT for the culling of dozens of deer by automobiles. I counted over two dozen dead deer bodies still lying on the side of U.S. 264 between here and Wilson for more a week now. Is the new policy just to let these bodies compost the pavement somehow? There are healthier and safer ways to fertilize the highways instead of using Rudolph and his kin to do it for ya.
OK people. Halloween marketing is over. Time to take down the skeletons, witches and zombies and put up the Satan Claus, snow people, candy canes, reindeer and other kitch. Skip Thanksgiving and the next seven weeks and start the mad consumption and debt building. The reason for the season is consumption so get started at the holiday shows.
BYH Republicans. You prefer to sends billions, not millions, to other states to pay for their Medicaid expansion but not to expand it in North Carolina and keep the money here. As my late mother would say, you are the party of “cut off your nose to spite your face.” That’s showing those libs how smart you are!
Bless my heart, the hard part about being a bartender is figuring out who is drunk and who is just stupid.
