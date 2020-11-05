Now that it is all over let us agree that political promises are like marriage vows. Nice sentiment but not realistic in everyday life. “Love, honor and obey?” I don’t even obey the speed limit or the one-way traffic in grocery stores. Political promises have a shelf life of about 27 days including weekends. The only political promise that I pray remains constant and true is President Biden’s promise to cure cancer. I’m for that.
What is more alarming than how many voters chose to double down on Trump is that so many voters across the country chose state and local candidates that possess many of the same character traits, operational style and opinions as Trump. Instead of trying to mend our divisions, we have collectively chosen to drive the wedge deeper at all levels. Bless America’s heart!
BYH to parents who are allowing their children to have sleepovers during this ongoing pandemic. You say the other kid’s parents are “very nice” but that doesn’t tell you a darn thing about their possible exposures to COVID-19 or the precautions they take in their home. You truly are mentally challenged in more ways than one.
Bless my heart for not for anticipating that the postal slowdown to obstruct mail-in voting would also slow down a credit card bill getting delivered on time and landing me with a late fee and interest and hurting a good credit rating. Beware of how great he has made things.
Bless our hearts! Did we forget that with the pandemic, many more Americans than before voted by mail? This would obviously take longer to count than in previous elections. Unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and the threat of legal challenges smack of desperation. Every American who voted deserves to have their vote counted!
BYH to the person who said what if black people were riding around with flags. Do you mean the American Flag and flags that show support for the president? I’ll tell you what, that would be amazing and wonderful. You’re probably a leftist, as they are the masters at using the black community to create division. Thankfully, more and more African Americans are waking up to it.
Bless our hearts. It’s time to move Greenville out of the 18th century. We should legalize marijuana, hard drugs, gambling, strip clubs, topless bars, brothels and other forms of adult entertainment. We will be leaders in the state attracting visitors from around the country, maybe the world. Taxing all these small businesses will make us rich and able to finance all social programs.
BYH, if Trump wins, I am leaving the country. If Biden wins I am leaving the country. I’m not mad, I just feel like traveling.
