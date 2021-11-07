BYH to the West Fifth Street resident. You want to know how to get your side of Greenville up to par with other parts of town? Elect a developer liaison.
BYH to you privileged folks crying about a $3 plus for gallon of gas while in line for a $5 cup of coffee at Starbucks. You can't make this stuff up. LOL
BMH, I was a conservative registered Democrat for over 30 years then the Democrat Party started turning into the Socialist Party of Communist America. Now as a registered independent, I will never vote for any Democrat in any election anywhere, not even for dog catcher.
Bless your heart Spectrum. If I want your services I will get in touch with you. Otherwise please quit calling me day and night. You are not making me like you.
You would think that a progressive President like Joe Biden would lower food costs rather than raise them. High food prices hurt the poor more than the middle class. Shouldn't President Biden be at the forefront against rising food prices. Where are his priorities? Social progress is all well and good but not so much on an empty stomach. C'mon, man!
Bless my heart. Do job opening numbers indicate that government "Give people a Hand Up" programs" evolved into "Give people a hand out program"?
BYH, when the storm has passed, don't hold on to the storm.
BYH, a thousand candles can be lit by a single candle, and it will not shorten the life of that candle. Happiness can never be diminished by sharing.
BYH to those drivers who think that car and trucks owners own the roads. Roads are public spaces and thus are meant to be shared by all. Slow down and save lives or lose your privilege by having your license removed.
BYH to the Disabled American Veterans carpool ride from the Joy Soup Kitchen. It is such a shame that NCDOT does not care enough about the accessibility and federal civil rights of disabled vets to have made the sidewalks accessible with ramps here when they repaved Albemarle Rd. They, the county, and the city all turn deaf ears to the civil rights of disabled people to simple access sidewalks in our area. Shame, shame, shame.
Bless my heart. With all gas prices inching upwards, car prices rising, government sponsored parking declining and government subsides for big oil declining, those people saving thousands every year walking and biking are starting to sound smarter and smarter. Maybe it is time for this old big truck driver to lace up his shoes and pump up those bike tires. If only our town was safer to walk/bike, I'd be one less congestion causing
Thank you to the nearby towns who have quick charging stations for current and future electric cars. Doing so brings in business. BYH Greenville for having zero such charging stations and thus promoting more gas guzzling polluters to be driven here. car
BYH Greenville. You tried years ago under a more involved administration to become known as being bicycle friendly and achieved a national honorable mention. Since then you've done nothing about it. This week Washington hosts thousands of cyclists from around the country riding around and spending lots. Our loss is their economic gain. Sorry to see that you've lost your bike mojo, PJ & Co.
BYH, it isn't failure if you are learning from it.
