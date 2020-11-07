To those who steal political signs, they are expensive! Give us enough time to pick them up. I will pay $4 for each of my signs! Tony Moore.
BYH, results remain somewhat in flux, but overall this is the crux. The lead of Joe Biden continues to widen, and half of America sucks.
BYH, it takes a village to raise a kid, but it takes a home distillery to home school one.
BYH, the 'All lives matter' people are having a hard time accepting that all votes matter, too.
A Nov. 4 BYH submission says 34 percent of the US population is Black. The number is half that, around 15 percent.
The submission said "in our county," not our country.
BYH Daily Reflector, I really enjoy reading my paper every morning. I didn't complain when it was reduced to 8-10 pages. I didn't complain when you stopped published the paper on Saturday and Monday. But I am complaining that I am not receiving my paper before I leave to go to work. I shouldn't have to call customer care several times a week.
No BYH Suddenlink some more. Now sending paper bills too late to have checks returned and processed before late fee, to force access to paperless billing. If they can’t handle a check correctly don’t think I am letting them in my account!
BYH. No, Donnie, winning an election is not like bankruptcy. You can't just declare it.
OK so the election should be over when you read this. BOHs maybe the unhinged media will catch its breath now. Like most people I voted Democrat because that’s the only way we will get peace and quiet is if the media’s buddies are in office.
BYH! For all those that say Trump has the same values as them? Which values are you referring to? Lying, cheating, bullying, manipulating? Not the values I’d like a president or North Carolina Christians to be proud of. This world is rapidly going downhill. I pray change will come soon and people will be kind again!
Bless Our Hearts! Democrats and Republicans are shoulder to shoulder as they continue to count votes. These poll workers are trained and know what they are doing. Trump wants the counting to stop in places where his lead is dwindling, and continue in places where his lead is growing. Trump cannot control the counting of the votes, no matter how hard he tries.
Bless Your Heart Donald Trump for telling everyone we doctors are making more money if we diagnose patients with COVID. Did Dr. Atlas tell him that? The truth is most doctors are losing money and risking their health to care for COVID patients but few complain. Maybe if we say we have heel spurs we can be exempted from this hazardous duty.
Guys, it's simple. You have to stop in Georgia and keep on going in Arizona. Stop in North Carolina, and keep on going in Nevada. Stop in Pennsylvania, recount Wisconsin, and ultimately let Brett Kavanaugh weigh in on it. That's what the Founders would have wanted. BYH.
BYH to Trump logic. There will be no COVID-19 cases if you don't test, and there's no Biden votes if you don't count the ballots.
No BYH. Why aren't they calling the Trump supporters who are protesting the vote-counting rioting thugs? They are just that, thugs, but I guess it's all in what you are rioting for.
Bless your heart to ECU. It gives me a feeling of security knowing that most of our elected officials and representatives are chosen by a large group of transients influenced by their ultra-liberal professors. The financial mess created by years of mismanagement will be transferred to all the citizens of the county.
BYH to what is advertised as student living in Greenville. A murder shooting at the Davis and Paramount 3800, a shooting at 33 East and endless complaints of poor living conditions at Copper Beach. To the moms and dads of ECU students looking for housing for their children, stay away from these properties.
No BYH to our Inciter-In-Chief, who is trying to foment violence and even insurrection on his behalf.
