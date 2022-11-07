Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, you are completely entitled to opinions that are not supported by facts. But the moment you spread that opinion as a fact, you are a liar. And if you spread that opinion as fact knowing that it is not supported by evidence, then you are both a liar and a fraud.

BOH, we are now seeing a high rate of RSV and flu in North Carolina and our area. Sadly one child has succumbed to the flu in ENC. Tell me that everyone wearing masks and washing hands didn't contribute the low numbers in the past year(s). Yes to deniers, masks protected us from this, but now we are seeing a widespread flu and RSV. I still wear a mask and keep my distance. Will you?


