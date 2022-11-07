...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones,
Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
BYH, you are completely entitled to opinions that are not supported by facts. But the moment you spread that opinion as a fact, you are a liar. And if you spread that opinion as fact knowing that it is not supported by evidence, then you are both a liar and a fraud.
BOH, we are now seeing a high rate of RSV and flu in North Carolina and our area. Sadly one child has succumbed to the flu in ENC. Tell me that everyone wearing masks and washing hands didn't contribute the low numbers in the past year(s). Yes to deniers, masks protected us from this, but now we are seeing a widespread flu and RSV. I still wear a mask and keep my distance. Will you?
BOHs for having just a single traffic engineer/planner in the MPO. Other towns and cities have several staff members working hard to secure grants and make plans for trails and greenways. Those communities are thriving and attracting businesses and people. Greenville-Pitt is understaffed yet the people want more greenway projects. C'mon local leaders get out of your cars and listen to the people.
No BYH to Suddenlink, who seems to have reduced my program recording capacity on my DVR by half. Why am I still using cable? All they do is keep raising my rates and cutting m channels. At least they settled with Viacom and I have my Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, et al back.
BOHs for the 10th Street Connector? The roller coaster is sold to us regarding the need for EMS to get to the hospital quicker and not get stuck behind trains. Now the city wants to put a "greenway" through it at the bottom of the hill where drivers attempt to break the sound barrier. It just shows how little NCDOT cares about what the city wants or plans.
Let's examine a few things about abortion. Yes, ladies, it is your body, but if you don't want to get pregnant, there are many many ways to avoid it. Also, if you don't want the child, there are countless couples unable to have children that would adopt your unwanted baby. Lastly, if you abort, it's murder plain and simple.
Bless the hearts of the Trumpets constantly spouting off about opening the Keystone pipeline. The pipeline runs from Alberta Canada to the Peoria Ill area. It’s never been closed and has been operating over 20 years. What was denied was an extension of it.
BTH of the person who wrote in that the women that enroll at ECU only come to party and get pregnant. Have you done a study on this, or are you speaking from experience?
BMH, I keep hearing that the U.S. is a net exporter of oil, and that the Canadian pipeline would just send that oil to the Gulf of Mexico to be shipped out to the world market. Here is a thought: we should make a law that all domestic production of oil should only be sold and refined in America, and same with all foreign pipeline oil that comes through this country, problem solved!