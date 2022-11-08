...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BYH, two future intersections in Greenville. Charles and Red Banks: Three banks are already there, so we need a fourth, Towne Bank, there! And Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street: Two filling stations are already there, so we need a third gas station there!
Instead of making our streets safer by enforcing red lights by adding dozens more cameras, the city wants to remove the few we have. What? GPD doesn’t seem to enforce speed limits anymore, even in school zones, and 10th Street is a NASCAR speedway with a hill. How does less enforcement make our city safer? Add to the cameras, not subtract what few we have.
BYH to the person who wrote about D.H. Conley’s football and the smartphone payment. Are you the South Central parent that was verbally abusing the teacher who had taught all day and volunteered to do gate duty? Teachers don’t make policy. They just do their jobs because they care about kids. Easy for you to abuse her, hard to walk to your car and get your new iPhone. Bless your heart.
BTHs of the young ladies in school volleyball who are given skin-tight very short shorts to wear as part of their uniform. Not only is it inappropriate to put them on display in that way, but mixed messages are also being sent to those girls. Please allow them and those of us who are watching the games some respect. Parents, where are you?
BYH to Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation for their athletic complex. From 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the parking lots were full and 10 fields had games going on! Shame on Greenville for not keeping up.
BYH’s, the insurance industry loves speeders. They make money and it costs them nothing. The more you pay, the more I (your insurance agent) make in commission. So please, Greenville police, step up the ticket writing, I need a new beach house!
Ever notice how small the Hershey’s Kisses are getting? Back in the day, you knew you had bitten into some real candy. It’s almost not worth peeling the foil away. Back then a Hershey Kiss was like a passionate kiss between young lovers. Now is it like the kiss you get on your 50th wedding anniversary. At least she could take that snuff out of her mouth.
BYH. I love how business owners hate allowing workers to unionize. Oh, they’ll say how much they help their own employees. Do they provide health insurance? Will they fire their sick employee “at will?” And then they will vote for the candidates who have opposed Medicaid expansion for years. Remember folks, unions built the American middle class. And now that class is shrinking.
BYH. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have any passwords left in me.