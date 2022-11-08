Bless Your Heart

BYH, two future intersections in Greenville. Charles and Red Banks: Three banks are already there, so we need a fourth, Towne Bank, there! And Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street: Two filling stations are already there, so we need a third gas station there!

Instead of making our streets safer by enforcing red lights by adding dozens more cameras, the city wants to remove the few we have. What? GPD doesn’t seem to enforce speed limits anymore, even in school zones, and 10th Street is a NASCAR speedway with a hill. How does less enforcement make our city safer? Add to the cameras, not subtract what few we have.