BYH America! Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a communist-style country? Here in the Divided Socialist States of America, we are about to find out starting in mid January 2021.
BYH, the only way Trump can get to 270 is if he loses 50 pounds.
BYH to Shepard Smith, formerly the only credible anchor on Fox News, who has showed up on CNBC at 7pm, right when the nightly news ends. Turn it to channel 48 in Greenville for one entertaining hour of jam-packed news. Once the election is finally over you will see the difference between him and everyone else. Welcome back, Shep!
BYH, is this what it is like to have electile dysfunction?
BYH to the contributor who posted a no bless your heart on Nov. 4 to “those who succumbed to drugs and alcohol during this pandemic,” pontificating on how they’ve lost 30 pounds and done productive things around their house. I’m sure everyone’s situation is comparable to yours. Bless your judgmental heart.
Here is a BYH thought: enact a new elective system consistent for all states. All absentee ballots received up to 10 days afterward count, allow for in-person early voting for president for same number of days in every state.
BYH. At least we are bombarded with election results instead of COVID for a little while. Guess it just went away?
BYH, I only like presidents who aren’t afraid of counting the votes.
BYH, in Arizona the Trumpsters outside the processing center chanted “Count the votes!” In Georgia the Trumpsters shouted “Stop counting the votes!” You can’t make this stuff up.
I fault the media for not giving Biden a clear victory. Biden was never going to defeat Trump without a strong showing by the media. Even I could see through some of the fake news and I ain’t even that smart. Come on, man! Step up the attacks in the future if we want to destroy the GOP. The media needs to hire smarter people. Or maybe dumber people.
If Trump wins do I still have to keep making my payments on my student loan debt? How about on my new front teeth?
Now that Cooper has been reelected, I am looking forward to see where he will he the money to finance all the promises he made (grants for small business, recovery from the pandemic, etc.). In reality we should expect more veto, veto, veto. Nothing will be done and he will blame the Republicans for his continuing failures.
Bless our hearts. It’s great to live in Pitt county, the socialist center of the East.
BYH, a duck, a skunk and a deer went out for a drink. The skunk didn’t have a scent, the deer didn’t have a buck, so the put they tab on the duck’s bill.
