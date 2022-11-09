...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Congratulations to the City of Greenville for selecting Ted Sauls as your chief of police. Excellent choice.
Greenville’s red light cameras brought into our schools over $1 million every year, saved lives and prevented thousands of injuries. Why would the schools turn down these funds? Why does the city want dangerous roads again? Bless, just bless.
Bless Your Heart, Optimum. Some of your customers had to watch Yellowstone in Spanish on the Paramount channel on Sunday. After over an hour and four different customer service reps, no one knew what to do. Unfortunately, I pay homeowners dues which include cable with no way to get a refund. If Optimum is supposed to be better, this is a poor excuse. Yellowstone with Kevin Costner is one of my favorite programs, so sad!
Did you realize that if no one purchased the illegal drugs sold by the drug dealers that the drug dealers would all go out of business? No demand, no illegal drug dealers.
BYH Yankee transplants! It’s fall! That means it’s fishing season. All those boats you see moving slowly or anchored are not just chilling and checking out the view. They are trout fishing. Don’t pull up next to us to ask what we are fishing for. Go around and stop blowing through the fishing area. Some of you clueless rednecks are just as bad.
Bless my heart, I may need professional help. A chef, a butler and a maid should do it.
BMH, every morning I tell my family I’m going jogging, then don’t. It’s a running joke.
The Mississippi River is very dry. Shipping can’t flow. As a result, prices will be going up. It’s not the Democrats, it’s climate change. You’re welcome. Bless my heart.
BYH to our new police chief, Ted Sauls. I feel safer already and I noticed a steady stream of traffic leaving Greenville. I was told they were criminals, gang members and drug dealers leaving town after they heard Big Ted is now the chief!
BYH to Greenville being ranked as one of the poorest cities in the nation according to an article in the East Carolinian. Folks, this is unacceptable. This should be a rallying call to advocate for better industrial recruitment! I moved to Greenville in 2004 and I noticed we do not land many new companies with lots of jobs. Time for action by our leaders.
A no BYH to the person writing in about the girls that come to ECU to party and get pregnant, and don’t use birth control. Why are you not putting some of the responsibility on the guy? He has the same option as she does!
BYH Dunkin’ Donuts on Arlington: The best coffee and food and the very best service. You should be very proud of what you do.