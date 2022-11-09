Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Congratulations to the City of Greenville for selecting Ted Sauls as your chief of police. Excellent choice.

Greenville’s red light cameras brought into our schools over $1 million every year, saved lives and prevented thousands of injuries. Why would the schools turn down these funds? Why does the city want dangerous roads again? Bless, just bless.


