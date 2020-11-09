White lives matter, black lives matter, all lives matter, but I don't think writing it on the street will matter.
Bless your heart city council, it was cheaper not to contract with an outside management company. Should have kept Bradford Creek within the City of Parks and Recreation. Bad decisions!
With 48 public art displays by white artists in Greenville, it goes without saying that white people matter here. So what is objectionable about 18 black artists creating a street mural that Black Lives Do Matter, the first public art by black artists in Greenville? I'm white, and it's really not clear to me that black lives matter to white men with power in this city.
BYH to all the newly elected and re-elected state Senate and House of Representatives members that effect Greenville, Pitt County and eastern North Carolina. Now that all the election hype, speeches and campaigns are over it's time for you to do what you said you were going to do with is getting us a new Brody School of Medicine. Please go to Raleigh and come back with the funding. No excuses!
BYH Vidant. You gave your nurses and nursing assistants performance raises but did not give your unit secretaries anything. They deal with rude people all day and have a lot of expectations to be the glue for the units, especially the ones who are dual roles. And the COVID Unit Secretaries have even more stressful situations due to more exposure. Not a good look Vidant. Give them a raise as well!
BYH Donald Trump, you always said make American great again. God did by removing you.
Is it OK to now quit paying my student loan balance? And when does this free college kick in? And when does President Biden announce the cure for cancer as he promised? A lot going on.
BYH Republicans. Two words describe you: sore losers.
BYH to America. The great nation of freedoms is gone. The Great Nation under God is gone. Today we go from America the great to a nation with a communist base. Today the American Eagle bows its head in shame.
BYH, President Trump. You have now joined North Carolina's own Pat McCrory' as a one-termer. Congratulations.
BYH 75 million Americans for Making America Great Again.
Bless our hearts, the long national embarrassment is over.
BYH to all the foreign people and foreign governments that are celebrating the halt of the Trump train and the revving up again of the Liberal freebie train. Once again the USA will become the world's police and provide the world the fruits of the American worker. By the way, when do I get free medical insurance? Oh I forget, I've worked all my life.
BYH President Trump. You can now assume your new role, loser. You're fired.
Sing a song of Trump-Pence, a White House full of viruses. When you were elected you soon began to tire us. When you were defeated you then commenced crying, just like a little spoiled boy who dropped his cherry pie. (I cannot tell a lie.)
Bless your heart Daily Reflector! When will you once again actually be a daily paper? Businesses have been back to normal for months. Is this your new normal?
Our political system is broken when our choice is between Trump and Biden. The only way out of this mess is for Joe to resign and make Kamala Harris as our president. Then she selects Chelsea as her VP. Hunter Biden can be our drug czar and Cal can do a marriage and family seminar.
It is so quiet around home now that the political telephone calls have ceased. I can actually once again hear all my wife's complaints about me and my slovenly habits. And the mail has dropped by 90 percent and I no longer have to read about all those politicians who have lied about everything. I voted for the candidate who had the most outrageous lies told about him or her. Were they lies? Really?
Joe Biden will be an illegitimate president! By law and by common sense it is still Hillary's turn. First Trump broke in line and now Biden is doing the same. It is an abomination in the eyes of all who cherish the important doctrine of waiting your turn. This is America and no one should break in line. I call on you to insist that President Kamala Harris select Chelsea as VP when Joe goes.
BYH, let it go. Change the channel. Turn it off. Unsubscribe. Unfriend. Unfollow. Mute. Block. Walk away. Breathe.
BYH to the person who seriously believes allowing kids to have sleepovers is mental and irresponsible. Some of us prefer our children to have some degree of normalcy. We aren’t a communistic society. We are free.
I guess the law and order president apparently doesn’t know the law
Thank goodness to the rest of our state not being populated by the left-wing wack jobs like those who live in Pitt county. Seems like every year, ECU graduates about 30 percent of its class with degrees that will enable them to be productive members of society and about 70 percent who should have saved their parent's money.
Need evidence of voter fraud? Here it is: purging the voter rolls, gumming up the postal service, planting fake ballot boxes, closing polling places in Democratic-leaning precincts, online disinformation campaigns.
BYH, in the next 76 days, the current president has a wonderful opportunity to do things memorable in a positive way. Let's see how many fewer cases of COVID-19 virus happen when the suggestion for and encouraging social distancing is put into effect. Too much closeness even with masks in group settings on the TV.
BYH, During these next 10 weeks the president can be responsible, for a change. Now, he can encourage the wearing of masks.
BYH Whole Foods. I wish you were here in Greenville so I could boycott your store. Not allowing your employees to where poppies to honor veterans is a new low. Even after a public outrage an your reversal of this stand, we know where your heart is.