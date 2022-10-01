Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

No BYH to the Evans Street empty lot where a supposed hotel is to be built. City officials and developers should at least cut the grass and keep the lot clean. Nothing has been done on the Evans Street side for months and it is quite unattractive. There are those who are trying to operate their business while this project continues to drag on. Investing in some vinyl coverings on the fence would be nice.

So the Jan. 6 hearing was delayed because of Hurricane Ian? No BYH for Democrats worrying more about competing news coverage than caring about those in Ian’s path.