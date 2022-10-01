This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Ian is now moving into central North Carolina**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 160 miles
west-northwest of Morehead City NC
- 35.3N 79.5W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the
Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across
eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall,
and an isolated tornado threat will end tonight.
An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected
across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern
sections of eastern North Carolina. Storm surge inundation of 1 to
2 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with
conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm
force winds will continue across the coastal waters tonight.
Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* SURGE:
Little to no additional surge impacts expected.
* WIND:
Little to no additional wind impacts expected.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the
Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous
conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue,
especially during high tide, along portions of the coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC
regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
